Vuelta a España: Eddie Dunbar denies Santiago Buitrago with late pass on Peñas Blancas as Irishman claims stage 19 victory
Thomas Gloag goes third on summit finish
Eddie Dunbar won a chaotic stage 19 of the Vuelta a España in the Anadalucian mountains on Friday, the Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacked close to the top of the final climb, riding the final 500 metres alone.
Dunbar had been part of a four-man group which had emerged early on the final climb to Peñas Blancas, the group gradually extending their lead until King of the Mountains, Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), attacked 2km from the line.
Dunbar remained patient, gradually pulling Buitrago back, attacking to beat the Colombian by 14 seconds. Dunbar’s teammate Thomas Gloag was third.
Starting the 18.8km final climb more than seven minutes behind the breakaway, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe did much of the early work on the climb for the GC group, before first race leader Enric Mas’s Movistar team, then EF Education-EasyPost took over.
Starting the day second overall, Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked first, but the Slovenian was unable to take any time and the GC group finished together. As a result, Mas retains his overall lead with just two stages left, and another tough day in the mountains to come on Saturday. The GC group crossed the line 5:11 behind the leaders.
While the win was Dunbar’s third at the Vuelta, it was his first win in any race since those Spanish stage victories in 2024. He’s also suffered with injuries in recent years, taking there months off the bike this year alone, so was rightly emotional after the race.
“It’s incredible, I really didn’t expect this today,” the Irishman said. “I even said in the team radio after about 50 or 60 k that today wasn’t my day. I wasn’t feeling good. Then I ended up in the break and my legs came around a bit.
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“I had two teammates in the break as well, which always helps. That made me feel a lot more comfortable in the breakaway, and it just gave me a bit of a bit of time to relax, if anything happened on the flat or the descents that I had someone there.
“I really didn’t think I’d be here and even competing for stages, let alone yeah, just be here. So yeah, I can’t I can’t believe it. I can’t,” he said when asked about his injuries.
More to come...
A huge gap for the breakaway, a huge win for Dunbar
After the stage 18 time trial, the Vuelta a España returned to the mountains on Friday, for the longest stage of the entire three weeks, starting on the coast at Vélez-Malaga and finishing 210.8km later at Peñas Blancas, outside Estepona.
With two second-category climbs in the middle of the stage, the race returned to the coast having headed south-west, before climbing to the finish, the first category ascent a fairly steady gradient of 6.5% over its 18.8km.
As has been the case in many stages during this Vuelta, the flat opening kilometres produced another frantic fight for the breakaway. Finally, despite an average speed of over 52kph over the opening 40km, Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike), Andreas Leknessund (UNO-X Mobility) and Jasha Sütterlin got away, building a lead of 45 seconds.
But the day was not yet done, and other teams sent their riders up the road in pursuit, and by the time four more riders reached the front, the peloton was only 30 seconds behind. Cue a reset, and with 80km done, another group formed off the front.
This time Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello-Q36.5) led the way across to Leknessund, the two leaders joined by six others in building a lead of 30 seconds. But as they reached the top of the day’s first climb, the Puerto de las Abejas, the peloton was less than 30 seconds back.
Eventually the group swelled, becoming a group of 20, too much for Netcompany Ineos, who brought the group back, on the second climb of the day, leaving only Dunbar off the front.
Behind the Irishman, as chaos split the peloton, overall leader Mas was briefly distanced and, for perhaps the first time since taking the red jersey on stage eight, he was isolated, wth no Movistar teammates around him. Though that issue was soon remedied, the race remained stubbornly in flux, the pace high and a series of attacks peppering the front of the peloton.
Soon enough, another group, this time of 15 riders, was off the front, including Leknessund from the original move, and mountains classification leader Buitrago.
With 110km raced, Dunbar crested the Puerto del Viento first, and with the chasers around 15 seconds behind he was soon caught. But the race was by no means set, as another group escaped the peloton’s clutches.
With Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) among them, this move was dangerous as the Ecuadorian had started the day fourth overall, though more than two minutes behind Felix Gall in third. However, this brought the Austrian’s Decathlon-CMA CGM squad to the front of the peloton, closing their one minute advantage.
Finally, with 130km behind them and 80 to go, the race settled, the 16-man group consolidating their lead over the peloton, led by Movistar setting a tempo for Mas. With a touch over 70km to go Netcompany Ineos headed to the front of the peloton to lend a hand, though the deficit continued to drift, edging towards five minutes.
As the race headed along the coast ahead of the final climb, the break’s advantage was out to 6:30, and when they finally hit the bottom of the Peñas Blancas that was out to 7:15, and it was it all but certain the day’s winner would come from the 16-rider group.
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United) made the first move on the early gradients, but didn’t last long, Buitrago’s teammate Pau Miquel working to bring him back and launching the King of the Mountains up the road with 13km to go.
Thomas Gloag (Pinarello-Q36.5) went with him and they were soon joined by Dunbar, then Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), and with the rest of the breakaway falling apart, they began to build a lead, the only attacks coming when Buitrago made his ill-fated move 2km from the line.
After leading en masse through the beach-side resort of Estepona, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe led the peloton onto the climb, gnawing at the breakaway’s lead and opening the doors at the back of the bunch. Halfway up the climb, though, they slipped backwards, Enric Mas’s Movistar team taking over.
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Stage 19 Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
5:00:54
|
2
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:0:14
|
3
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:0:23
|
4
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:0:44
|
5
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:44
|
6
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:01
|
7
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:02:11
|
8
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
0:02:39
|
9
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:03:03
|
10
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
0:03:17
|
11
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:03:49
|
12
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:11
|
13
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:17
|
18
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:05:21
|
19
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:05:41
|
20
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:52
|
23
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:06:06
|
24
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:06:26
|
27
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:06:59
|
28
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:07:19
|
29
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:08:13
|
30
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:08:15
|
32
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:08:18
|
33
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
0:08:23
|
34
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:08:53
|
35
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:09:27
|
37
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:10:02
|
38
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:10:52
|
39
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:11:03
|
40
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
0:11:44
|
41
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:13:07
|
42
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:13:53
|
43
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:14:21
|
44
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:14:26
|
46
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:15:39
|
49
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:15:50
|
51
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:16:51
|
53
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:17:00
|
55
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:17:46
|
57
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
0:18:30
|
60
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:19:03
|
61
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:19:44
|
62
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:20:47
|
63
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:21:37
|
64
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:22:45
|
69
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:23:19
|
71
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:24:06
|
76
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:24:31
|
77
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:25:50
|
78
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:26:15
|
82
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:26:26
|
83
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:26:31
|
84
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:26:47
|
88
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:27:18
|
89
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:27:48
|
91
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:28:52
|
93
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:29:28
|
107
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:29:47
|
108
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
109
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:31:43
|
111
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:32:43
|
113
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
114
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
0:34:13
|
115
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
116
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
117
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
118
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
120
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
121
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
122
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
123
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
124
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
125
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
128
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
130
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
131
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
132
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
133
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
135
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
136
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
137
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
139
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:35:05
|
140
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
141
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
142
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
143
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
144
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:35:08
|
145
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:35:56
|
DNF
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
5:01:17
|
2
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:21
|
3
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:04:48
|
4
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:04:54
|
5
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:29
|
6
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:43
|
7
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:06:56
|
8
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:07:52
|
9
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:07:55
|
10
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
0:08:00
|
11
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:12:44
|
12
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:14:03
|
13
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:15:27
|
14
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:16:28
|
16
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:17:23
|
17
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:19:21
|
19
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:21:14
|
20
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:22:22
|
22
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
0:22:56
|
23
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:24:08
|
24
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:25:52
|
25
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:26:08
|
26
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:26:24
|
29
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:27:25
|
30
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:28:29
|
31
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
0:29:24
|
39
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:31:20
|
40
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
0:33:50
|
42
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:34:45
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
15:04:49
|
2
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:09:14
|
3
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
0:11:37
|
4
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:15:02
|
5
|
XDS Astana
|
0:16:34
|
6
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
0:24:24
|
7
|
Movistar Team
|
0:27:17
|
8
|
Lidl-Trek
|
0:27:38
|
9
|
Cofidis
|
0:28:12
|
10
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:32:13
|
11
|
Kern Pharma
|
0:32:42
|
12
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:40:34
|
13
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:41:15
|
14
|
Picnic Postnl
|
0:43:45
|
15
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:45:35
|
16
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:48:02
|
17
|
Jayco Alula
|
0:50:49
|
18
|
NSN Cycling
|
0:53:49
|
19
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:56:31
|
20
|
Tudor
|
0:59:37
|
21
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:10:14
|
22
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:14:53
|
23
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
1:22:24
General Classification after stage 19
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
65:52:03
|
2
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:37
|
3
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:03:01
|
4
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:05:17
|
5
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:06:03
|
6
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:07:06
|
7
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:07:57
|
8
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:08:21
|
9
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:09:06
|
10
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:10:27
|
11
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:11:04
|
12
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:18:19
|
13
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:19:17
|
14
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:27:52
|
15
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:36:18
|
16
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:40:49
|
17
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:42:34
|
18
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
0:47:45
|
19
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:48:58
|
20
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
1:00:13
|
21
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:03:51
|
22
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
1:04:40
|
23
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:05:00
|
24
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:09:31
|
25
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
1:10:54
|
26
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
1:12:23
|
27
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
1:14:45
|
28
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:21:00
|
29
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:23:39
|
30
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:25:41
|
31
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:28:29
|
32
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
1:28:58
|
33
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:34:07
|
34
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:35:06
|
35
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:35:35
|
36
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
1:42:18
|
37
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:43:09
|
38
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:43:49
|
39
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:46:27
|
40
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:48:44
|
41
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:49:38
|
42
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
1:49:54
|
43
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:54:23
|
44
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:57:55
|
45
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
1:59:04
|
46
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
2:00:17
|
47
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:04:49
|
48
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:05:47
|
49
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
2:07:23
|
50
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:07:42
|
51
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
2:09:01
|
52
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:09:43
|
53
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:10:25
|
54
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:12:12
|
55
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
2:12:44
|
56
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:13:56
|
57
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:15:57
|
58
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:17:49
|
59
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
2:18:44
|
60
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:18:56
|
61
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:19:23
|
62
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:21:41
|
63
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:21:54
|
64
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
2:22:43
|
65
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
2:22:48
|
66
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
2:22:49
|
67
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:26:19
|
68
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
2:27:04
|
69
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:28:10
|
70
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:28:15
|
71
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:28:18
|
72
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:32:13
|
73
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
2:33:06
|
74
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
2:33:37
|
75
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:35:03
|
76
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:37:20
|
77
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
2:40:56
|
78
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
2:41:23
|
79
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
2:41:53
|
80
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
2:44:56
|
81
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2:46:21
|
82
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2:46:36
|
83
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:49:38
|
84
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
2:50:23
|
85
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
2:53:30
|
86
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:54:08
|
87
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
2:55:35
|
88
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
2:56:45
|
89
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:57:05
|
90
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:58:29
|
91
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:59:04
|
92
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:01:16
|
93
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:02:46
|
94
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
3:03:31
|
95
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:03:52
|
96
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:03:57
|
97
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:11:44
|
98
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
3:12:44
|
99
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|
3:16:00
|
100
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:16:33
|
101
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:18:19
|
102
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:19:29
|
103
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:21:50
|
104
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:22:09
|
105
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|
3:22:10
|
106
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
3:22:47
|
107
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
3:23:10
|
108
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:23:37
|
109
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
3:23:47
|
110
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
3:25:58
|
111
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:28:08
|
112
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:29:01
|
113
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
3:31:47
|
114
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
3:34:00
|
115
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:35:00
|
116
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
3:38:03
|
117
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3:38:34
|
118
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
3:38:38
|
119
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:39:15
|
120
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:41:29
|
121
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:42:07
|
122
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
3:44:07
|
123
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:47:42
|
124
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
3:48:56
|
125
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:50:09
|
126
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
3:50:45
|
127
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
3:50:58
|
128
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
3:51:52
|
129
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:54:52
|
130
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
3:56:16
|
131
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:56:18
|
132
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
3:57:15
|
133
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3:58:39
|
134
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
4:06:03
|
135
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
4:07:04
|
136
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
4:08:42
|
137
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
4:12:22
|
138
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
4:18:22
|
139
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
4:20:06
|
140
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
4:33:15
|
141
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4:33:39
|
142
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
4:34:49
|
143
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:35:07
|
144
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
4:43:14
|
145
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
5:28:08
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
306
|
2
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
239
|
3
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
171
|
4
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
141
|
5
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
116
|
6
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
110
|
7
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
90
|
8
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
89
|
9
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
84
|
10
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
78
|
11
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
74
|
12
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
73
|
13
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
64
|
14
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
61
|
15
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
59
|
16
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
57
|
17
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
56
|
18
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
56
|
19
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
55
|
20
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
53
|
21
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
51
|
22
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
51
|
23
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
48
|
24
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
47
|
25
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
47
|
26
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
46
|
27
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
46
|
28
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
45
|
29
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
44
|
30
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
42
|
31
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
41
|
32
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
38
|
33
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
38
|
34
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
38
|
35
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
34
|
36
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
34
|
37
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
34
|
38
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
30
|
39
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
30
|
40
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
28
|
41
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
27
|
42
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
26
|
43
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
25
|
44
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
24
|
45
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
23
|
46
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
22
|
47
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
22
|
48
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
21
|
49
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
21
|
50
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
21
|
51
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
21
|
52
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
21
|
53
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
20
|
54
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
20
|
55
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
20
|
56
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
20
|
57
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
19
|
58
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
19
|
59
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
19
|
60
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
19
|
61
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
18
|
62
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
18
|
63
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
18
|
64
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
17
|
65
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
17
|
66
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
16
|
67
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
15
|
68
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
15
|
69
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
13
|
70
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
13
|
71
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
13
|
72
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
13
|
73
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
12
|
74
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
11
|
75
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
11
|
76
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
11
|
77
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
10
|
78
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
10
|
79
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
10
|
80
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
10
|
81
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
9
|
82
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
8
|
83
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
7
|
84
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
6
|
85
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
6
|
86
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
6
|
87
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
5
|
88
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
5
|
89
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
4
|
90
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
3
|
91
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
3
|
92
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2
|
93
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
94
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
95
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
78
|
2
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
40
|
3
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
29
|
4
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
24
|
5
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
21
|
6
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
16
|
7
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
14
|
8
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
12
|
9
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
11
|
10
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
10
|
11
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
10
|
12
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
9
|
13
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
9
|
14
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
9
|
15
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
9
|
16
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
9
|
17
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
8
|
18
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
7
|
19
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
20
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
6
|
21
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
6
|
22
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
23
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
6
|
24
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
5
|
25
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
5
|
26
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
5
|
27
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
5
|
28
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
29
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
4
|
30
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
31
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
32
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
33
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3
|
34
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
3
|
35
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
2
|
36
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2
|
37
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
2
|
38
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
2
|
39
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
40
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
2
|
41
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
2
|
42
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
43
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2
|
44
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
45
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
2
|
46
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1
|
47
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1
|
48
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
49
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
50
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1
|
51
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1
|
52
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
65:58:06
|
2
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:01:03
|
3
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:13:14
|
4
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:21:49
|
5
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:30:15
|
6
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:54:10
|
7
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:58:57
|
8
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
1:04:51
|
9
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:14:57
|
10
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:37:06
|
11
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:42:41
|
12
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:51:52
|
13
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
1:53:01
|
14
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:58:46
|
15
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:59:44
|
16
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:04:22
|
17
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:06:09
|
18
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
2:06:41
|
19
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:11:46
|
20
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:12:53
|
21
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:13:20
|
22
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
2:16:45
|
23
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:20:16
|
24
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:22:07
|
25
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
2:22:12
|
26
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
2:35:50
|
27
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
2:38:53
|
28
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:48:05
|
29
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
2:49:32
|
30
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2:52:26
|
31
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2:53:01
|
32
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
2:55:13
|
33
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2:56:43
|
34
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2:57:28
|
35
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
3:06:41
|
36
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
3:12:16
|
37
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:13:26
|
38
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:17:34
|
39
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
3:17:44
|
40
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:22:58
|
41
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
3:25:44
|
42
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:28:57
|
43
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:35:26
|
44
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
3:44:06
|
45
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
3:44:42
|
46
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:48:49
|
47
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
4:01:01
|
48
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
4:02:39
|
49
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
4:06:19
|
50
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
4:29:04
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
198:00:20
|
2
|
XDS Astana
|
0:58:06
|
3
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:09:36
|
4
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
1:12:42
|
5
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
1:29:53
|
6
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:44:19
|
7
|
Movistar Team
|
1:51:16
|
8
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
2:10:57
|
9
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:28:34
|
10
|
Lidl-Trek
|
2:39:41
|
11
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
2:50:22
|
12
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
3:01:51
|
13
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
3:04:51
|
14
|
NSN Cycling
|
3:40:03
|
15
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3:40:30
|
16
|
Jayco Alula
|
3:40:42
|
17
|
Tudor
|
3:50:07
|
18
|
Kern Pharma
|
3:55:09
|
19
|
Cofidis
|
4:33:11
|
20
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
4:54:10
|
21
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
5:01:29
|
22
|
Picnic Postnl
|
6:06:18
|
23
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
7:01:40
A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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