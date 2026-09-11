Vuelta a España: Eddie Dunbar denies Santiago Buitrago with late pass on Peñas Blancas as Irishman claims stage 19 victory

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Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling wins stage 19
Vuelta a España: Eddie Dunbar of Pinarello - Q36.5 wins stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Eddie Dunbar won a chaotic stage 19 of the Vuelta a España in the Anadalucian mountains on Friday, the Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacked close to the top of the final climb, riding the final 500 metres alone.

Dunbar had been part of a four-man group which had emerged early on the final climb to Peñas Blancas, the group gradually extending their lead until King of the Mountains, Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), attacked 2km from the line.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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