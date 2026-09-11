Eddie Dunbar won a chaotic stage 19 of the Vuelta a España in the Anadalucian mountains on Friday, the Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacked close to the top of the final climb, riding the final 500 metres alone.

Dunbar had been part of a four-man group which had emerged early on the final climb to Peñas Blancas, the group gradually extending their lead until King of the Mountains, Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), attacked 2km from the line.

Dunbar remained patient, gradually pulling Buitrago back, attacking to beat the Colombian by 14 seconds. Dunbar’s teammate Thomas Gloag was third.

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Starting the 18.8km final climb more than seven minutes behind the breakaway, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe did much of the early work on the climb for the GC group, before first race leader Enric Mas’s Movistar team, then EF Education-EasyPost took over.

Starting the day second overall, Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked first, but the Slovenian was unable to take any time and the GC group finished together. As a result, Mas retains his overall lead with just two stages left, and another tough day in the mountains to come on Saturday. The GC group crossed the line 5:11 behind the leaders.

Eddie Dunbar of Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling attacks on the final ascent of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the win was Dunbar’s third at the Vuelta, it was his first win in any race since those Spanish stage victories in 2024. He’s also suffered with injuries in recent years, taking there months off the bike this year alone, so was rightly emotional after the race.

“It’s incredible, I really didn’t expect this today,” the Irishman said. “I even said in the team radio after about 50 or 60 k that today wasn’t my day. I wasn’t feeling good. Then I ended up in the break and my legs came around a bit.

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“I had two teammates in the break as well, which always helps. That made me feel a lot more comfortable in the breakaway, and it just gave me a bit of a bit of time to relax, if anything happened on the flat or the descents that I had someone there.

“I really didn’t think I’d be here and even competing for stages, let alone yeah, just be here. So yeah, I can’t I can’t believe it. I can’t,” he said when asked about his injuries.

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A huge gap for the breakaway, a huge win for Dunbar

After the stage 18 time trial, the Vuelta a España returned to the mountains on Friday, for the longest stage of the entire three weeks, starting on the coast at Vélez-Malaga and finishing 210.8km later at Peñas Blancas, outside Estepona.

With two second-category climbs in the middle of the stage, the race returned to the coast having headed south-west, before climbing to the finish, the first category ascent a fairly steady gradient of 6.5% over its 18.8km.

As has been the case in many stages during this Vuelta, the flat opening kilometres produced another frantic fight for the breakaway. Finally, despite an average speed of over 52kph over the opening 40km, Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike), Andreas Leknessund (UNO-X Mobility) and Jasha Sütterlin got away, building a lead of 45 seconds.

Andreas Leknessund of Uno-X Mobility, Jasha Sutterlin of Jayco AlUla and Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike) compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the day was not yet done, and other teams sent their riders up the road in pursuit, and by the time four more riders reached the front, the peloton was only 30 seconds behind. Cue a reset, and with 80km done, another group formed off the front.

This time Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello-Q36.5) led the way across to Leknessund, the two leaders joined by six others in building a lead of 30 seconds. But as they reached the top of the day’s first climb, the Puerto de las Abejas, the peloton was less than 30 seconds back.

Enric Mas of Movistar Team, in the Red Leader Jersey, and second-placed Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe ride together in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually the group swelled, becoming a group of 20, too much for Netcompany Ineos, who brought the group back, on the second climb of the day, leaving only Dunbar off the front.

Behind the Irishman, as chaos split the peloton, overall leader Mas was briefly distanced and, for perhaps the first time since taking the red jersey on stage eight, he was isolated, wth no Movistar teammates around him. Though that issue was soon remedied, the race remained stubbornly in flux, the pace high and a series of attacks peppering the front of the peloton.

Soon enough, another group, this time of 15 riders, was off the front, including Leknessund from the original move, and mountains classification leader Buitrago.

A general view of the peloton climbing to the Puerto del Viento (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 110km raced, Dunbar crested the Puerto del Viento first, and with the chasers around 15 seconds behind he was soon caught. But the race was by no means set, as another group escaped the peloton’s clutches.

With Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) among them, this move was dangerous as the Ecuadorian had started the day fourth overall, though more than two minutes behind Felix Gall in third. However, this brought the Austrian’s Decathlon-CMA CGM squad to the front of the peloton, closing their one minute advantage.

Finally, with 130km behind them and 80 to go, the race settled, the 16-man group consolidating their lead over the peloton, led by Movistar setting a tempo for Mas. With a touch over 70km to go Netcompany Ineos headed to the front of the peloton to lend a hand, though the deficit continued to drift, edging towards five minutes.

Fans cheer the peloton as riders pass (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the race headed along the coast ahead of the final climb, the break’s advantage was out to 6:30, and when they finally hit the bottom of the Peñas Blancas that was out to 7:15, and it was it all but certain the day’s winner would come from the 16-rider group.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United) made the first move on the early gradients, but didn’t last long, Buitrago’s teammate Pau Miquel working to bring him back and launching the King of the Mountains up the road with 13km to go.

Rudy Molard of Groupama - FDJ United attacks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Gloag (Pinarello-Q36.5) went with him and they were soon joined by Dunbar, then Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), and with the rest of the breakaway falling apart, they began to build a lead, the only attacks coming when Buitrago made his ill-fated move 2km from the line.

After leading en masse through the beach-side resort of Estepona, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe led the peloton onto the climb, gnawing at the breakaway’s lead and opening the doors at the back of the bunch. Halfway up the climb, though, they slipped backwards, Enric Mas’s Movistar team taking over.

Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain Victorious crosses the finish line in the polka-dot mountains jersey in second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Stage 19 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 5:00:54 2 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:14 3 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:0:23 4 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:0:44 5 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:44 6 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:01 7 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:02:11 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:02:39 9 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:03:03 10 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:17 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:03:49 12 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:05:11 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:17 18 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:05:21 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:05:41 20 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:05:52 23 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:06:06 24 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:06:26 27 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:06:59 28 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:07:19 29 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:13 30 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:08:15 32 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:08:18 33 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 0:08:23 34 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:53 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:27 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:10:02 38 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:10:52 39 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:11:03 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 0:11:44 41 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:13:07 42 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:13:53 43 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:14:21 44 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 0:14:26 46 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 0:15:39 49 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:15:50 51 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:16:51 53 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:17:00 55 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:46 57 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 0:18:30 60 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 0:19:03 61 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:44 62 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 0:20:47 63 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:21:37 64 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:45 69 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:23:19 71 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:06 76 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:31 77 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:25:50 78 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:15 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:26:26 83 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:26:31 84 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:26:47 88 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:27:18 89 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:27:48 91 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:28:52 93 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:29:28 107 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 0:29:47 108 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:31:43 111 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 110 - Cell 2 112 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:32:43 113 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 0:34:13 115 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 115 - Cell 2 117 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla Row 118 - Cell 2 120 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Row 122 - Cell 2 124 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 126 - Cell 2 128 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 129 - Cell 2 131 William Barta (USA) Tudor Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 131 - Cell 2 133 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 133 - Cell 2 135 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 135 - Cell 2 137 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 137 - Cell 2 139 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:05 140 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 140 - Cell 2 142 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 141 - Cell 2 143 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 142 - Cell 2 144 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:35:08 145 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:35:56 DNF Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla Row 145 - Cell 2 DNS Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Row 146 - Cell 2 DNS Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana Row 147 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Rank Name Result 1 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 5:01:17 2 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:21 3 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:04:48 4 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:54 5 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:05:29 6 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:05:43 7 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:06:56 8 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:07:52 9 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:07:55 10 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 0:08:00 11 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:12:44 12 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:14:03 13 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:15:27 14 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:16:28 16 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:23 17 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:21 19 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:21:14 20 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:22 22 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 0:22:56 23 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:08 24 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:25:52 25 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:26:08 26 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:26:24 29 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:27:25 30 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:28:29 31 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 0:29:24 39 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:31:20 40 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 0:33:50 42 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:34:45

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 Pinarello-Q36.5 15:04:49 2 Groupama-FDJ United 0:09:14 3 Bahrain Victorious 0:11:37 4 Decathlon CMA CGM 0:15:02 5 XDS Astana 0:16:34 6 Netcompany Ineos 0:24:24 7 Movistar Team 0:27:17 8 Lidl-Trek 0:27:38 9 Cofidis 0:28:12 10 Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:32:13 11 Kern Pharma 0:32:42 12 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:34 13 Soudal Quick-Step 0:41:15 14 Picnic Postnl 0:43:45 15 EF Education-EasyPost 0:45:35 16 Uno-X Mobility 0:48:02 17 Jayco Alula 0:50:49 18 NSN Cycling 0:53:49 19 Visma-Lease a Bike 0:56:31 20 Tudor 0:59:37 21 UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:10:14 22 Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:14:53 23 Lotto Intermarche 1:22:24

General Classification after stage 19

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 65:52:03 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37 3 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:03:01 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:05:17 5 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:06:03 6 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:06 7 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:07:57 8 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 0:08:21 9 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:09:06 10 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:10:27 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:11:04 12 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:18:19 13 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:19:17 14 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:27:52 15 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:36:18 16 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:40:49 17 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:34 18 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 0:47:45 19 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:48:58 20 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 1:00:13 21 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:03:51 22 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 1:04:40 23 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 1:05:00 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 1:09:31 25 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 1:10:54 26 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 1:12:23 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 1:14:45 28 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:21:00 29 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1:23:39 30 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:25:41 31 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:28:29 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 1:28:58 33 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:34:07 34 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:35:06 35 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:35:35 36 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 1:42:18 37 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 1:43:09 38 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 1:43:49 39 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:46:27 40 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1:48:44 41 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:49:38 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 1:49:54 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:54:23 44 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:57:55 45 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 1:59:04 46 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 2:00:17 47 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:04:49 48 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:05:47 49 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 2:07:23 50 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:07:42 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 2:09:01 52 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 2:09:43 53 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:10:25 54 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 2:12:12 55 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 2:12:44 56 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2:13:56 57 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 2:15:57 58 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:17:49 59 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:18:44 60 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:18:56 61 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 2:19:23 62 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2:21:41 63 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:21:54 64 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 2:22:43 65 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 2:22:48 66 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 2:22:49 67 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:26:19 68 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 2:27:04 69 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:10 70 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 2:28:15 71 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:28:18 72 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2:32:13 73 William Barta (USA) Tudor 2:33:06 74 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma 2:33:37 75 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:35:03 76 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2:37:20 77 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 2:40:56 78 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 2:41:23 79 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 2:41:53 80 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 2:44:56 81 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 2:46:21 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 2:46:36 83 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 2:49:38 84 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 2:50:23 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 2:53:30 86 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:54:08 87 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 2:55:35 88 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 2:56:45 89 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:05 90 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 2:58:29 91 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:59:04 92 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 3:01:16 93 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:02:46 94 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 3:03:31 95 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:03:52 96 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3:03:57 97 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:11:44 98 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 3:12:44 99 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche 3:16:00 100 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 3:16:33 101 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:18:19 102 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 3:19:29 103 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 3:21:50 104 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3:22:09 105 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 3:22:10 106 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 3:22:47 107 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 3:23:10 108 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 3:23:37 109 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 3:23:47 110 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 3:25:58 111 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:28:08 112 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:29:01 113 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 3:31:47 114 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 3:34:00 115 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 3:35:00 116 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma 3:38:03 117 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3:38:34 118 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 3:38:38 119 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 3:39:15 120 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:41:29 121 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3:42:07 122 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 3:44:07 123 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:47:42 124 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 3:48:56 125 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 3:50:09 126 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 3:50:45 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 3:50:58 128 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 3:51:52 129 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:54:52 130 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 3:56:16 131 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:56:18 132 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 3:57:15 133 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3:58:39 134 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 4:06:03 135 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 4:07:04 136 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 4:08:42 137 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 4:12:22 138 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:18:22 139 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 4:20:06 140 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 4:33:15 141 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4:33:39 142 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 4:34:49 143 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 4:35:07 144 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 4:43:14 145 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 5:28:08

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 306 2 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 239 3 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 171 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 141 5 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 116 6 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 110 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 90 8 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 89 9 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 84 10 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 78 11 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 74 12 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 73 13 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 64 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 61 15 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 59 16 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 57 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 56 18 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 56 19 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 55 20 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 53 21 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 51 22 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 51 23 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 48 24 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 47 25 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 47 26 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 46 27 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 46 28 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 45 29 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 44 30 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 42 31 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 41 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 38 33 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 38 34 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 38 35 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 34 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 34 37 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 34 38 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 30 39 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 30 40 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 28 41 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 27 42 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 26 43 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 25 44 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 24 45 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 23 46 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 22 47 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 22 48 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 21 49 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 21 50 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 21 51 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 21 52 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 21 53 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 20 54 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 20 55 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 20 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 20 57 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 19 58 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 19 59 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 19 60 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 19 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 18 62 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 18 63 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 18 64 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 17 65 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 17 66 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 16 67 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 15 68 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 15 69 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 13 70 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 13 71 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 13 72 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 73 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 12 74 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 11 75 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 11 76 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 11 77 William Barta (USA) Tudor 10 78 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 10 79 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 10 80 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 10 81 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 9 82 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 8 83 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 7 84 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 6 85 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 6 86 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 6 87 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 5 88 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 5 89 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 4 90 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 3 91 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 3 92 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2 93 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 94 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 95 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 78 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 40 3 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 29 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 24 5 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 21 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 16 7 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 14 8 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12 9 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 11 10 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 10 11 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 10 12 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 9 13 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 9 14 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 9 15 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 9 16 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 9 17 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 8 18 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 7 19 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 6 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 6 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 23 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 6 24 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 5 25 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 5 26 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 5 27 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 5 28 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 4 29 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 4 30 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 31 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 32 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 33 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3 34 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 3 35 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 2 36 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 2 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 2 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 39 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 2 41 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 2 42 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 43 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 45 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 2 46 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1 47 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 1 48 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1 49 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 1 50 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1 51 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 1 52 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 65:58:06 2 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03 3 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:13:14 4 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:21:49 5 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:30:15 6 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:54:10 7 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:58:57 8 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 1:04:51 9 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:14:57 10 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 1:37:06 11 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 1:42:41 12 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:51:52 13 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 1:53:01 14 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:58:46 15 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:59:44 16 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:04:22 17 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 2:06:09 18 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 2:06:41 19 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:11:46 20 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:12:53 21 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 2:13:20 22 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 2:16:45 23 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:20:16 24 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:22:07 25 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 2:22:12 26 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 2:35:50 27 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 2:38:53 28 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2:48:05 29 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 2:49:32 30 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 2:52:26 31 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 2:53:01 32 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 2:55:13 33 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:43 34 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2:57:28 35 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 3:06:41 36 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 3:12:16 37 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 3:13:26 38 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 3:17:34 39 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 3:17:44 40 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:22:58 41 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 3:25:44 42 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 3:28:57 43 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:35:26 44 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 3:44:06 45 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 3:44:42 46 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3:48:49 47 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 4:01:01 48 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 4:02:39 49 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 4:06:19 50 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 4:29:04