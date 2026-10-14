Eneco Tour: Tim Merlier wins stage 1 sprint in Ede ahead of Dylan Groenewegen

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Gerben Thijssen holds off Christophe Laporte for final podium spot on flat day of racing

Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage 1 winner at Eneco Tour
Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage 1 winner at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) sailed to victory on stage 1 at Eneco Tour launching a long-range sprint on the final 400 metres which had no reply from rivals.

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) trailed in second while Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) took third ahead of Visma-Lease a Bike's Christophe Laporte.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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