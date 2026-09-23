Tim Merlier sprints to repeat victory at Omloop van het Houtland
Belgian scores 12th win of season ahead of Stanisław Aniołkowski and Dylan Groenewegen
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) stormed to his 12th victory of the 2026 season from a messy sprint at the Omloop van het Houtland in Belgium on Wednesday.
A rapid final 10km brought the bunch towards the arguably dangerous and tricky Lichtervelde finale, after a three-man breakaway was brought back, with Soudal-QuickStep, Tudor, and Unibet Rose Rockets among the teams who took control in the run for home.
Merlier was first brought to the front by long-term right-hand man Bert Van Lerberghe, but it was too early with more than 1km to go, so he dropped back into the wheels before the final duo of corners.
Once onto the last straight, he lit up the sprint on the right-hand side of the road, steaming his way through a narrow lane and all the way to the finish line, where he held off a fast-finishing Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) and Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets).
It's the second season in a row Merlier has won the 1.1 race in West Flanders, which runs at 189.6km over laps of a circuit between Zedelgem and Lichtervelde.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
4:10:25
|
2
|
Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) TotalEnergies
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) EF Education - EasyPost
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Lewis Bower (NZl) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Killian Théot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Axel Van Den Broek (Bel) Aarco
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
David Dekker (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Team Jayco AlUla
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Leander Van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Elias Reyns (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Karl Sagnier (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Zeno Moonen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Jasper Verbrugge (Bel) Team Jayco AlUla
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education - EasyPost
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Camille Caillet (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto Intermarché
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Sean Flynn (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Nikolas Klimavičius (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Kiaan Watts (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Olivers Jēkabs Skrapcis (Lat) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education - EasyPost
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Rait Ärm (Est) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Léo Schyns (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Arne Santy (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Siebe Bauwens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education - EasyPost
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Gilles Dockx (Bel) Aarco
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:00:09
|
52
|
Oscar Loy (Bel) Aarco
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Jens Verbrugghe (Bel) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Jesse Kramer (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Team Jayco AlUla
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Team Jayco AlUla
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:00:16
|
60
|
Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0:00:19
|
61
|
Ignas Kertenis (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0:00:22
|
63
|
Oscar Amey (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Thom van der Werff (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:24
|
66
|
Arnaud Tendon (Swi) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Gaetan Warnier (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Guillaume Daix (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:00:27
|
70
|
Gibbe Staes (Bel) Aarco
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Wessel Mouris (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:00:33
|
73
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
0:00:35
|
74
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) TotalEnergies
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Marijn Maas (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Tim Naberman (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Noah Brits (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Tobias Müller (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Michiel Coppens (Bel) BEAT CC p/b Saxo
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Simon Goossens (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Joppe Sterck (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Jenthe Verstraete (Bel) EF Education - EasyPost
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Max Kroonen (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
91
|
Nicolas Debeaumarché (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Joppe Heremans (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Johan Meens (Bel) Aarco
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Joran Wyseure (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|
0:00:45
|
96
|
Tars Poelvoorde (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Ceriel Desal (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:00:46
|
98
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Team Jayco AlUla
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Daniel Smajkic Årnes (Nor) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Juan David Sierra (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:00:51
|
105
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|
0:00:52
|
106
|
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cofidis
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
107
|
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Evan Pavis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
0:01:07
|
109
|
Gaspard Kets (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|
0:01:09
|
110
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:01:12
|
111
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
113
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0:01:16
|
114
|
Léandre Huck (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
115
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
116
|
Lennert Belmans (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
117
|
Victor Hannes (Bel) Aarco
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
118
|
Max Walker (GBr) EF Education - EasyPost
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Rokas Adomaitis (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|
0:02:19
|
120
|
Warre Van den Meerssche (Bel) BEAT CC p/b Saxo
|
0:02:51
|
121
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|
0:02:58
|
122
|
Joseph Brookes (GBr) Cofidis
|
0:03:09
|
123
|
Lucas Jacques (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|
0:03:15
|
124
|
Léopold Dallemagne (Bel) Aarco
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexys Brunel (Fra) TotalEnergies
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rick Versloot (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fabrice Lefevre (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Damy De Bruyne (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Vainqueur Masengesho (Rwa) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mike Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Glen Van Nuffelen (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kārlis Klismets (Lat) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marceli Pera (Pol) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Julien Desmarets (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Melotte (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center
|Row 135 - Cell 2
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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