Tim Merlier sprints to repeat victory at Omloop van het Houtland

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Belgian scores 12th win of season ahead of Stanisław Aniołkowski and Dylan Groenewegen

Tim Merlier outpaced Stanisław Aniołkowski to win the Omloop van het Houtland 2026
Tim Merlier outpaced Stanisław Aniołkowski to the line in Lichtervelde (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) stormed to his 12th victory of the 2026 season from a messy sprint at the Omloop van het Houtland in Belgium on Wednesday.

A rapid final 10km brought the bunch towards the arguably dangerous and tricky Lichtervelde finale, after a three-man breakaway was brought back, with Soudal-QuickStep, Tudor, and Unibet Rose Rockets among the teams who took control in the run for home.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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