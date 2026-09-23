Tim Merlier sprints to repeat victory at Omloop van het Houtland

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) stormed to his 12th victory of the 2026 season from a messy sprint at the Omloop van het Houtland in Belgium on Wednesday.

A rapid final 10km brought the bunch towards the arguably dangerous and tricky Lichtervelde finale, after a three-man breakaway was brought back, with Soudal-QuickStep, Tudor, and Unibet Rose Rockets among the teams who took control in the run for home.

Merlier was first brought to the front by long-term right-hand man Bert Van Lerberghe, but it was too early with more than 1km to go, so he dropped back into the wheels before the final duo of corners.

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Once onto the last straight, he lit up the sprint on the right-hand side of the road, steaming his way through a narrow lane and all the way to the finish line, where he held off a fast-finishing Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) and Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets).

It's the second season in a row Merlier has won the 1.1 race in West Flanders, which runs at 189.6km over laps of a circuit between Zedelgem and Lichtervelde.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 4:10:25 2 Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Jason Tesson (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) NSN Cycling Team Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) NSN Cycling Team Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) EF Education - EasyPost Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Lewis Bower (NZl) Groupama - FDJ United Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Killian Théot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Florian Dauphin (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Axel Van Den Broek (Bel) Aarco Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 20 - Cell 2 22 David Dekker (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Groupama - FDJ United Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Team Jayco AlUla Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Leander Van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Elias Reyns (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Karl Sagnier (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Zeno Moonen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Jasper Verbrugge (Bel) Team Jayco AlUla Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education - EasyPost Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Camille Caillet (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto Intermarché Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Sean Flynn (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Nikolas Klimavičius (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Kiaan Watts (NZl) NSN Cycling Team Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Olivers Jēkabs Skrapcis (Lat) Energus Cycling Team Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education - EasyPost Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Rait Ärm (Est) Energus Cycling Team Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Léo Schyns (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Arne Santy (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Siebe Bauwens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education - EasyPost Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Gilles Dockx (Bel) Aarco Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team 0:00:09 52 Oscar Loy (Bel) Aarco Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Jens Verbrugghe (Bel) NSN Cycling Team Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Jesse Kramer (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Anders Foldager (Den) Team Jayco AlUla Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Timo de Jong (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Team Jayco AlUla Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:16 60 Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:00:19 61 Ignas Kertenis (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:00:22 63 Oscar Amey (GBr) NSN Cycling Team Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Thom van der Werff (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL 0:00:24 66 Arnaud Tendon (Swi) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Gaetan Warnier (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Guillaume Daix (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Guillaume Boivin (Can) NSN Cycling Team 0:00:27 70 Gibbe Staes (Bel) Aarco Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Wessel Mouris (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:00:33 73 Samuel Leroux (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:35 74 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Marijn Maas (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Tim Naberman (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Noah Brits (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Tobias Müller (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Michiel Coppens (Bel) BEAT CC p/b Saxo Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Simon Goossens (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Joppe Sterck (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Jenthe Verstraete (Bel) EF Education - EasyPost Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Max Kroonen (Ned) BEAT CC p/b Saxo Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - FDJ United Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Nicolas Debeaumarché (Fra) Cofidis Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Joppe Heremans (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Johan Meens (Bel) Aarco Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Joran Wyseure (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech 0:00:45 96 Tars Poelvoorde (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:46 98 Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Team Jayco AlUla Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Daniel Smajkic Årnes (Nor) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Juan David Sierra (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla 0:00:52 106 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cofidis Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Evan Pavis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:07 109 Gaspard Kets (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center 0:01:09 110 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 111 Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:01:16 114 Léandre Huck (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Lennert Belmans (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech Row 115 - Cell 2 117 Victor Hannes (Bel) Aarco Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Max Walker (GBr) EF Education - EasyPost Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Rokas Adomaitis (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team 0:02:19 120 Warre Van den Meerssche (Bel) BEAT CC p/b Saxo 0:02:51 121 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:02:58 122 Joseph Brookes (GBr) Cofidis 0:03:09 123 Lucas Jacques (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center 0:03:15 124 Léopold Dallemagne (Bel) Aarco Row 123 - Cell 2 DNF Alexys Brunel (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 124 - Cell 2 DNF Rick Versloot (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL Row 125 - Cell 2 DNF Fabrice Lefevre (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Row 126 - Cell 2 DNF Damy De Bruyne (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team Row 127 - Cell 2 DNF Vainqueur Masengesho (Rwa) Benediction Banafrica Team Row 128 - Cell 2 DNF Mike Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Banafrica Team Row 129 - Cell 2 DNF Glen Van Nuffelen (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team Row 130 - Cell 2 DNF Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 131 - Cell 2 DNF Kārlis Klismets (Lat) Energus Cycling Team Row 132 - Cell 2 DNF Marceli Pera (Pol) Energus Cycling Team Row 133 - Cell 2 DNF Julien Desmarets (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center Row 134 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Melotte (Bel) Color Code - Alu Center Row 135 - Cell 2

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