Eneco Tour: Jakob Söderqvist secures leader's jersey as fastest rider in nighttime prologue at The Hague

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Wessel Mouris and Christophe Laporte round out podium in tight evening race against the clock

Jakob Söderqvist of Lidl - Trek wins the 3.1km prologue at 2026 Eneco Tour
Jakob Söderqvist of Lidl-Trek wins the 3.1km prologue at 2026 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) won the prologue Tuesday night in The Hague to take the first leader's jersey of the Eneco Tour.

Sweden's time trial champion was the third-to-last rider on the 3.1km course and posted a winning time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds. A surprising time just seven-tenths of a second slower gave 23-year old Wessel Mouris (Unibet Rose Rockets) second place. Last year's stage race GC winner Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third, 1.4 seconds behind the winner.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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