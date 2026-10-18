Eneco Tour: Tim Merlier take closing stage sprint win in dominant fashion as Victor Campenaerts seals overall title

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Belgian outpaces Dylan Groenewegen Davide Donati in Arnhem finale

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 18: Stage winner Tim Merlier of Belgium and Soudal Quick-Step reacts touching his Specialized bike after the 2nd Eneco Tour 2026, Stage 5 a 149.2km stage from Arnhem to Arnhem on October 18, 2026 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tim Merlier crosses the line well ahead of his sprint opponents on the final stage of the (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) finished off the Eneco Tour with a commanding sprint into Arnhem to take his second stage win of the race and 14 of the 2026 season.

The Belgian's team were prominent doing the work on the run-in of the 149.2km stage, which always looked set to conclude with a sprint finish. Unibet Rose Rockets countered in the final kilometre with a lead-out for Dylan Groenewegen which ended up looking rather ragged.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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