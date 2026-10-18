Eneco Tour: Tim Merlier take closing stage sprint win in dominant fashion as Victor Campenaerts seals overall title
Belgian outpaces Dylan Groenewegen Davide Donati in Arnhem finale
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) finished off the Eneco Tour with a commanding sprint into Arnhem to take his second stage win of the race and 14 of the 2026 season.
The Belgian's team were prominent doing the work on the run-in of the 149.2km stage, which always looked set to conclude with a sprint finish. Unibet Rose Rockets countered in the final kilometre with a lead-out for Dylan Groenewegen which ended up looking rather ragged.
Behind them, Merlier was poised to strike, accelerating past his rival with ease and hitting the front with a large gap he'd keep to the line in a comfortable win.
Groenewegen ended the day a distant second place – a second runner-up spot behind Merlier this race – while Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rounede out the podium.
The sprint finish was set up after solo attacker MichieL Mouris (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was caught with 7.5km to go. The Dutchman had bridged across to the three-man breakaway of Marijn Maas (BEAT p/b Saxo), Rick Ottema (EEW-VDK Cyclingteam), and Mattanja Woets (VokerWessles) with 23km left to run before eventually going solo.
The charging peloton, invested in a sprint finish, dutifully marked out any further attacks on the front, leaving the likes of Soudal-QuickStep, Unibet Rose Rockets, and Visma-Lease a Bike to lead the way into the final kilometres and the inevitable sprint.
Meanwhile, Visma's Victor Campenaerts could end the day, and the race, in celebratory fashion, the Belgian having clinched the overall victory – his first in a stage race – with a 15-second gap over Wessel Mouris (Unibet Rose Rockets) while Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took third overall, 30 seconds back.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
3:05:07
|
2
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Jakob Söderqvist (Swe) Lidl-Trek
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned) Beat Cc P/B Saxo
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic PostNL
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Nolan Huysmans (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Jesse Kramer (Ned) Beat Cc P/B Saxo
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Roan Konings (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Danijel Agricola (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
David Dekker (Ned) Beat Cc P/B Saxo
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Eew-Vdk Cyclingteam
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Tomáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Wessel Mouris (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Simon Goossens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Leander Van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Pietro Mattio (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Otto Van Zanden (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Benedikt Benz (Ger) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Julian Vergouw (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Ethan Edward Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Chiel Schulten (Ned) Eew-Vdk Cyclingteam
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
11:49:26
|
2
|
Wessel Mouris (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:00:15
|
3
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:30
|
4
|
Tomáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:00:38
|
5
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:01:02
|
6
|
Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|
0:01:06
|
7
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:01:09
|
8
|
Jakob Söderqvist (Swe) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:16
|
9
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:01:17
|
10
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:01:22
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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