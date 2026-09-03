Tour of Britain Men: Tim Merlier outpaces Olav Kooij to win stage 2 reduced bunch sprint finish

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Tim Merlier leads the peloton across the finish line to win on stage 2 of the 2026 Tour of Britain
Tim Merlier sped across the finish line fastest on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tim Merlier (FixAll-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain, on a chaotic day that saw the peloton split in two some 60km from the finish.

Sprinting from a vastly reduced bunch of 30-odd riders, the Belgian kicked convincingly clear of Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), with Sam Bennett (Pinarello-Q36.5) clinching the final spot on the podium.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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