Grand Prix de Québec: Remco Evenepoel takes narrow victory over Giulio Ciccone in Canadian WorldTour opener

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Charmig claims final podium spot ahead of Pidcock

Remco Evenepoel celebrates winning the GP de Quebec with Giulio Ciccone behind in second
Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at the finish of the GP de Quebec (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) held off Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) in a two-up sprint to win Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) held on for solo third, with a fast-closing Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) passing Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) for fourth.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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