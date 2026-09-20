Tour de Luxembourg: Extraordinary scenes as Mathieu van der Poel wins final stage with jaw-dropping solo from start to finish

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Davide Piganzoli seals the overall title but Van der Poel steals the show on the final day

LUXEMBOURG-LIMPERTSBERG, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 20: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 86th Skoda Tour de Luxembourg 2026, Stage 5 a 177km stage from Mersch to Luxembourg-Limpertsberg on September 20, 2026 in Luxembourg-Limpertsberg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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It's not often that Mathieu van der Poel leaves you with your jaw on the floor these days, such is the scale of his achievements in this sport, but the Dutchman produced one of most audacious and mind-boggling exploits on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg .

Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) sewed up the general classification victory but his limelight was well and truly stolen by Van der Poel.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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