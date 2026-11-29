Zoe Backstedt on the podium at the Tábor cyclo-cross World Cup 2026

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital) heads into a home cyclo-cross World Cup on December 13 in Glasgow, praying for mud after an impressive return to racing during the opening rounds of the series held in Ostrava and Tábor, Czech Republic.

The 22-year-old returned to cyclo-cross with a fourth-place finish at Ostrava on Friday, before clinching a first World Cup podium in almost two years in Tábor on Sunday.

The former junior and two-time under-23 cyclo-cross world champion was quickly amongst the leaders in the freezing and testing terrain in Tábor. However, she was shuffled further back in the leading pack when Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) made her winning move on the third lap.

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Bäckstedt attempted to bridge across to the lone leader and was 15 seconds behind on the penultimate lap. However, Casasola had done enough for victory, and a strong finish for Marie Schreiber (SD Worx–Protime) pushed Bäckstedt back into third.

Commenting on her podium result, Bäckstedt said, “It's very cold, but I'm happy with today's race.

“I just rode on feeling, I had no expectation, no pressure to do a good result or something. I was just happy to finish with no energy left in my body. For sure I finished with no energy left, but to finish third place was amazing.”

Bäckstedt suffered two fractures in her hand during a training crash in October last year, resulting in a delayed start to the season and only five World Cup rounds.

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This season, the Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital rider comes into the cyclo-cross season after a successful road racing campaign that culminated in a silver medal in the time trial at the World Championships in Montréal.

“I’m a little bit nervous after how short last season was. It has been a long time since I have properly raced cyclo-cross," Bäckstedt said before her first outing of the campaign at Ostrava.

“I’ll use these races to make a good base and get the feeling back on the ‘cross bike under pressure with a number on my back.”

Bäckstedt will ride all 12 cyclo-cross World Cup rounds this season, the British National Championships and UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Ostend at the end of January.

“This season, there isn’t a specific result that I want to tick off, but I just want to start well," she said in a Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital team press release. “It feels as if it’s been two years since I properly raced, so I want to start in a positive way and have fun on the bike.”

Looking ahead to December 13, it will be a special moment for the Welsh rider as the cyclo-cross World Cup will be held in the UK for the first time since 2014 and over 12,000 tickets have been sold for the Glasgow event.

Bäckstedt has thrived in muddy conditions before and hopes for the same terrain next weekend. “Hopefully Glasgow brings all of the rain the UK has to offer, and we make it the muddiest race of all.”

Because of her mixed-discipline programme, Bäckstedt has spent the past few seasons racing as a solo representative in cyclo-cross. However, this season she is joined by previous rival Shirin van Anrooij, who has recently joined Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital. However, under UCI regulations, Van Anrooij starts the races in a neutral kit for the first five weeks of the cyclo-cross season, until January 1.

”It’s super fun having Shirin as my teammate. Already for training, it’s been really beneficial for me to follow her and learn from her. I’m now excited to do our first race together," she said.

“The biggest difference is having a strong person to train with; I hope that I can also push her because I know that she really pushes me. At the races, it’ll be nice to have a fun roomie for those hotel stays, and to be each other's cheerleaders.”

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