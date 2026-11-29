Garmin Black Friday Day 3: Edge 540 and Explore computers get even cheaper ahead of Cyber Monday
Handpicked Black Friday deals on Garmin, Tacx and TrainingPeaks
We're into day three of the Black Friday weekend, and the Garmin deals have gotten even better.
Today is Sunday, usually a rest day in the Black Friday bubble. The available deals are generally the same as they were on Friday, but with the added complication of retailers selling out of anything worth buying.
In the case of the Black Friday Garmin deals, however, that's not the case! I've been through all of the deals listed below, and they all remain in stock (at the time of writing on Sunday afternoon). And what's more, there are a couple of new finds too!
A couple of examples include the Garmin Edge 540, which is now even cheaper at Amazon UK, and the Edge Explore 2, which has an additional 'voucher' applied at checkout.
Black Friday might be over, but the Garmin deals certainly aren't. And with Cyber Monday still to come, we'll continue keeping an eye on prices and updating our recommendations as the deals change.
For even more savings, head to our Black Friday bike deals live page, where Will is sharing a regular stream of savings.
Quick deals
USA Quick deals:
- Smartwatch: 25% off Fenix 8
$999$739
- Bike computer: 20% off Edge 550
$499.99$399.98
- Radar light: 25% off Varia RCT715
$399.98$299.98
UK Quick deals:
- Smartwatch: 31% off Fenix 8
£699.99£479.99
- Bike computer: 20% off Edge 540
£309.99£199.99
- Radar light: 24% off Varia RTL515
£169.99£117.00
Black Friday Garmin deals USA
USA Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals
Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals USA
Black Friday Garmin light and radar deals USA
Black Friday Garmin indoor trainer deals USA
Black Friday Garmin training deals USA
Black Friday Garmin deals UK
Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals UK
Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals UK
Other Black Friday Garmin deals UK
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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