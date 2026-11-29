We're into day three of the Black Friday weekend, and the Garmin deals have gotten even better.

Today is Sunday, usually a rest day in the Black Friday bubble. The available deals are generally the same as they were on Friday, but with the added complication of retailers selling out of anything worth buying.

In the case of the Black Friday Garmin deals, however, that's not the case! I've been through all of the deals listed below, and they all remain in stock (at the time of writing on Sunday afternoon). And what's more, there are a couple of new finds too!

A couple of examples include the Garmin Edge 540, which is now even cheaper at Amazon UK, and the Edge Explore 2, which has an additional 'voucher' applied at checkout.

Black Friday might be over, but the Garmin deals certainly aren't. And with Cyber Monday still to come, we'll continue keeping an eye on prices and updating our recommendations as the deals change.

For even more savings, head to our Black Friday bike deals live page, where Will is sharing a regular stream of savings.

Quick deals

USA Quick deals:

UK Quick deals:

Black Friday Garmin deals USA

USA Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals

Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals USA

Black Friday Garmin light and radar deals USA

Black Friday Garmin indoor trainer deals USA

Black Friday Garmin training deals USA

Black Friday Garmin deals UK

Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals UK

Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals UK