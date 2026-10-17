Eneco Tour: Victor Vercouillie best in an all-day breakaway for first pro victory on stage 4

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Victor Campenaerts retains leader's jersey as favourites fall short of catching group of five on Col du VAM

Victor Vercouillie of Flanders - Baloise celebrates at finish line as stage 4 winner at 2026 Eneco Tour on Col du VAM
Victor Vercouillie of Flanders - Baloise celebrates at finish line as stage 4 winner at 2026 Eneco Tour on Col du VAM (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise) won stage 4 on an emphatic day for the breakaway, taking his first pro victory on the uphill drag of Col du VAM.

Cériel Desal (Soudal-QuickStep Devo) took second and Tars Poelvoorde (Lotto-Groupe Wanty) slotted into third, leaving Rick Ottema (EEW-VDK Cyclingteam) and Julian Vergouw (Metec-SolarWatt p/b Mantel) off the podium from the original group of five, the bunch two seconds behind Vercouillie at the conclusion of their all-day escapade.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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