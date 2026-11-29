If you're in the market for a new road bike and want something that will serve you extremely well on long days in the saddle, the Specialized Roubaix is one of our test team's top choices. It's deservedly one of the most popular models around, and we rate it as 'best for comfort' in our endurance road bikes buying guide.

As we move through the Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday, I've found a great deal on the Roubaix SL8, with a hefty £710 saving on the usual £2,799 price.

Get the Specialized Roubaix SL8 for £2,099 and save 25% at Balfe's Bikes. Add the code 'BALFES10' during checkout to save an extra £10. At the time of writing, sizes 54, 56 and 61cm are in stock.

Almost the same deal is available, bar the bonus tenner off, at Sigma Sports too. That retailer has more sizes available though – 49, 52, 54, 56 and 56cm.

Check out the Specialized Roubaix SL8 for £2,099 at Sigma Sports.

At either store, you can have any colour you like as long as it's Gloss Vivid Red.

Save £700 Specialized Roubaix SL8: was £2,799 now £2,099 at Balfe's Bikes The Roubaix SL8 has clever comfort-enhancing tech that makes rough roads feel like fresh Tarmac. It's also lightweight and well-appointed. Use the code 'BALFES10' to get an extra £10 off.

If Balfe's don't have your size, there's a wider range at Sigma Sports, where they have the same discount, apart from the £10 reduction.

Part of why we rate the Roubaix so highly for comfort is Specialized's 'Future Shock' suspension steerer insert. This integrated system gives riders 20mm of damped, tunable, hydraulic travel, which helps to smooth out even the roughest of roads. Future Shock is now on its third iteration, and we were impressed with it when we tested the Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert.

Comfort is further enhanced with S-Works Mondo 2BR, 700x32c tyres, though if you want to go bigger, there's clearance for 40mm options. The 2026 Roubaix also comes with mudguard mounts, three bottle cage mounts and a top tube mount, so you're ready for all-condition, big days out.

The Future Shock insert is covered by a boot, so there's not much to see from the outside. (Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski)

If all this is beginning to sound like the Roubaix is a bit of a plodder, it's not. When testing the SL8 Expert, CN Tech Writer Tom still very much rated it as a performance bike. Albeit a fatigue-reducing one that won't beat you up.

As well as the in-built frame tech, the bike also features super reliable 2x12 Shimano 105 gears, hydraulic 105 R7120 brakes and rolls on 24mm (internal) DT Swiss G540 rims with Specialized 12mm thru-axle hubs.

The frame itself is Specialized FACT 10R carbon, paired with a FACT 10R, Future Shock 3.1 fork.

The finishing kit is all from Specialized with alloy Hover Comp bars, Body Geometry Power Sport saddle, and an S-Works Pave aero seatpost.

Specialized says the Roubaix SL8's weight is 9.03 kg for a 56cm size bike – which is respectable for its class.

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