World Cup Tábor: Thibau Nys secures back-to-back victories in elite men's race after dominating opening rounds in wintry Czech Republic
World Cup leader attacks from the start to dominate in Tábor
Reigning European champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) dominated the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, Czechia, leading from start to finish to take the victory on the muddy and snow-laden circuit.
Nys powered away early, and though he clearly suffered in the final two laps as his maximum lead of 26 seconds began to shrink, the Belgian Champion raised his hands in victory for the second time in three days.
“It was, I wouldn’t say, 'comfortable' because I was, to be honest, on the limit for the whole race. But I was just trying to ride my own pace, and I was in control, but I had to dig deep, to be honest. So it was not a walk in the park, but it was nice to be alone out there,” Nys said. “The cold was really hitting my lungs, and I was slowly emptying the tank.”
Nys will now head to Spain for a training camp with his road team Lidl-Trek. “I think a perfect start of the season. I mean, I can go to Spain with a nice feeling, and six out of six isn’t too bad.”
For the other riders in the field, the fight quickly became a battle for the remaining podium spots. Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) dropped Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) on the final lap to take second, crossing the line nine seconds back. Vanthourenhout took third, a further eight seconds behind.
After another slow start, Cameron Mason (777TV CX Team) surged to take fourth, with Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) finishing fifth.
Nys is undefeated this 2026-2027 cyclo-cross season, winning the first two rounds of the World Cup, taking the European title and dominating the X2O Trofee series over three rounds.
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Mud, slippery and cold conditions test riders
Cold conditions, with temperatures hovering around freezing, challenged riders in the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, the second race in three days in Czechia.
Unusually for a World Cup round, two riders listed on the start list, Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Victor Van de Putte (Charles Liégeois CX Team), did not take their places on the starting grid, leaving 53 riders to battle the tough course.
Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) came to the front early in the race, and quickly pulled away with Dutch Champion Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) staying on his wheel briefly. But after the first lap, his fastest at 8:07 on the 3.2km circuit, the Belgian already had a lead of six seconds.
After two more laps, Nys has 20 seconds on a chase group with Michael Vanthourenhout and Gerben Kuypers (both Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), Jente Michels (Alpecin-Premier Tech), and Del Grosso, with the Crelan-Corendon duo of Joran Wyseure and Meeussen soon joining.
Nys’ rival in the first World Cup, Del Grosso, had trouble on the course, slipping out on a corner, and fell back over the next laps.
With three laps to go, Nys looked across the course to get a glance at his competitors with a gap of 26 seconds. Behind him, Wyseure and Vanthourenhout had joined up, but Kuypers and a surging Cameron Mason (777TV CX Team) were chasing hard.
The efforts for Nys, as after his slowest lap time, his lead was down to 22 seconds on the penultimate lap. Wyseure and Vanthourenhout were refusing to give in in the chase group.
With one lap to go, Nys seems to have regrouped slightly and rode cleanly to take the win. Wyseure made his move on the last uphill section and dropped Vanthourenhout to race solo to the line for second place.
The next round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup will take place in Glasgow on December 13.
Results
|
Pos.
|
Rider Name (Country) Team
|
Result
|
1
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions
|
1:05:59
|
2
|
Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
|
0:00:09
|
3
|
Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw
|
0:00:17
|
4
|
Cameron Mason (Gbr) 777TV CX Team
|
0:00:20
|
5
|
Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw
|
0:00:37
|
6
|
Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:50
|
7
|
Witse Meeussen (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
|
0:00:58
|
8
|
Kevin Kuhn (Sui) Heizomat-Cube
|
0:01:11
|
9
|
Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat-Cube
|
0:01:24
|
10
|
Ryan Kamp (Ned) Team Bomba JOIN
|
0:01:49
|
11
|
Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Ale CX Team
|
0:02:21
|
12
|
Danny van Lierop (Ned) Heizomat-Cube
|
0:02:26
|
13
|
Marek Konwa (Pol)
|
0:02:30
|
14
|
Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba JOIN
|
0:02:38
|
15
|
Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:02:41
|
16
|
Romain Debord (Fra) AS Bike Racing-France Literie
|
0:02:41
|
17
|
Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions
|
0:02:41
|
18
|
Thomas Mein (Gbr) Hope Factory Racing
|
0:02:53
|
19
|
David Haverdings (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:02:56
|
20
|
Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
|
0:03:15
|
21
|
Martin Groslambert (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
|
0:03:23
|
22
|
Michael Boros (Cze)
|
0:03:37
|
23
|
Felipe Orts Lloret (Esp)
|
0:03:41
|
24
|
Lars Sommer (Sui)
|
0:03:54
|
25
|
Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Heizomat-Cube
|
0:04:03
|
26
|
Eric Brunner (Usa) Competitive Edge Racing
|
0:04:06
|
27
|
Timothé Gabriel (Fra) Team CX TPM
|
0:04:14
|
28
|
Matyás Fiala (Cze)
|
0:04:28
|
29
|
Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|
0:04:34
|
30
|
Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|
0:04:39
|
31
|
Jonas Köpsel (Ger) Radsport Nagel CX Team
|
0:04:50
|
32
|
Rémon Delnoije (Ned)
|
0:04:55
|
33
|
Federico Ceolin (Ita) FAS Airport Services-Guerciotti
|
0:04:58
|
34
|
Maximilian Kerl (Cze)
|
0:05:02
|
35
|
Patrik Cerny (Cze)
|
0:05:09
|
36
|
Lukas Herrmann (Ger) Heizomat-Cube
|
0:05:11
|
37
|
Pavel Jindrich (Cze)
|
0:05:21
|
38
|
Matéo Jot (Fra)
|
0:05:34
|
39
|
Rémi Lelandais (Fra) AS Bike Racing-France Literie
|
0:05:44
|
40
|
Dylan Zakrajsek (Usa) Competitive Edge Racing
|
0:05:49
|
41
|
Jakub Riman (Cze)
|
0:07:09
|
42
|
Raul Mira Bonastre (Esp) Nesta-MMR CX Team
|
0:07:41
|
43
|
David Risberg (Swe)
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Dean Harvey (Irl)
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Silas Kuschla (Ger)
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Ben Frederick (Usa)
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Arthur Lenné (Ger)
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Frederick Junge (Ger)
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Samuel Brsel (Svk) Brudek Dukla Bratislava
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Dries Bruynseels (Bel) Brudek Dukla Bratislava
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matej Ulik (Svk)
|Row 50 - Cell 2
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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