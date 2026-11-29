Reigning European champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) dominated the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, Czechia, leading from start to finish to take the victory on the muddy and snow-laden circuit.

Nys powered away early, and though he clearly suffered in the final two laps as his maximum lead of 26 seconds began to shrink, the Belgian Champion raised his hands in victory for the second time in three days.

“It was, I wouldn’t say, 'comfortable' because I was, to be honest, on the limit for the whole race. But I was just trying to ride my own pace, and I was in control, but I had to dig deep, to be honest. So it was not a walk in the park, but it was nice to be alone out there,” Nys said. “The cold was really hitting my lungs, and I was slowly emptying the tank.”

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Nys will now head to Spain for a training camp with his road team Lidl-Trek. “I think a perfect start of the season. I mean, I can go to Spain with a nice feeling, and six out of six isn’t too bad.”

For the other riders in the field, the fight quickly became a battle for the remaining podium spots. Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) dropped Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) on the final lap to take second, crossing the line nine seconds back. Vanthourenhout took third, a further eight seconds behind.

After another slow start, Cameron Mason (777TV CX Team) surged to take fourth, with Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) finishing fifth.

Nys is undefeated this 2026-2027 cyclo-cross season, winning the first two rounds of the World Cup, taking the European title and dominating the X2O Trofee series over three rounds.

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Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) wins the second round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, Czechia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mud, slippery and cold conditions test riders

Cold conditions, with temperatures hovering around freezing, challenged riders in the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, the second race in three days in Czechia.

Unusually for a World Cup round, two riders listed on the start list, Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Victor Van de Putte (Charles Liégeois CX Team), did not take their places on the starting grid, leaving 53 riders to battle the tough course.

Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) came to the front early in the race, and quickly pulled away with Dutch Champion Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) staying on his wheel briefly. But after the first lap, his fastest at 8:07 on the 3.2km circuit, the Belgian already had a lead of six seconds.

After two more laps, Nys has 20 seconds on a chase group with Michael Vanthourenhout and Gerben Kuypers (both Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), Jente Michels (Alpecin-Premier Tech), and Del Grosso, with the Crelan-Corendon duo of Joran Wyseure and Meeussen soon joining.

Tibor Del Grosso struggled through the second round of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Tabor 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nys’ rival in the first World Cup, Del Grosso, had trouble on the course, slipping out on a corner, and fell back over the next laps.

With three laps to go, Nys looked across the course to get a glance at his competitors with a gap of 26 seconds. Behind him, Wyseure and Vanthourenhout had joined up, but Kuypers and a surging Cameron Mason (777TV CX Team) were chasing hard.

The efforts for Nys, as after his slowest lap time, his lead was down to 22 seconds on the penultimate lap. Wyseure and Vanthourenhout were refusing to give in in the chase group.

With one lap to go, Nys seems to have regrouped slightly and rode cleanly to take the win. Wyseure made his move on the last uphill section and dropped Vanthourenhout to race solo to the line for second place.

The next round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup will take place in Glasgow on December 13.

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Tábor podium: second place Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon), winner Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) and third place Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) (Image credit: Getty Images)

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