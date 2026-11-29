As the weekend progresses at speed, the Rapha Black Friday sale is slowly morphing into a Rapha Cyber Monday sale.

As expected, though, most of the deals are the same as they were two days ago.

That's both positive and negative, depending on your viewpoint. If you're hoping that something might have gotten cheaper, you're out of luck. But if you're hovering over the buy-now button, it's at least heartening to know someone else hasn't nabbed the last one in stock.

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If you're in either of those camps, my advice would be to wait until tomorrow - Monday - to see if any further discounts are applied. It's not unheard of for retailers to throw out an EXTRA10 code on Monday to clear the decks. If memory serves, it's not something Rapha has done, but there's a first for everything!

We've split the list below into USA and UK sections, and then under each of those, grouped together men's, women's and unisex kit. And then each of those sections are ordered by sale price.

For more savings beyond Rapha, follow our Black Friday Bike Deals live coverage, where my capable collagues Will and Tom are tracking the best deals from across the industry.

USA Deals

UK Deals

But who is Rapha?

Rapha was founded by Simon Mottram in London back in 2004. Rapha's first release was 'the classic jersey', a piece of cycling clothing that helped change the look and design of cycling clothing worldwide.

Mottram's aim was to mix high fashion with high performance, and though he has now stepped down as Rapha CEO, his influence and creative direction are still plain to see. In the early days, Rapha was a purely road-specific brand and has always had road riding at its core. It sponsored the all-conquering Team Sky for several years, and now supports the Canyon SRAM and Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe WorldTour teams, alongside USA Cycling.

Rapha cycling kit often appears in our buyer's guides across various cycling disciplines these days, as it now makes kit for gravel cycling and even mountain biking. You will find Rapha options in our guides for the best cycling shorts, best cycling jerseys, and best cycling shoes. You can explore its newer gravel and mountain bike apparel in our gravel bike clothing guide.

Rapha’s kit caters for every level of rider, whether you're starting out with its more affordable Core line or leading the pack in its Pro Team range. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories, but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.

The brand's loyal following is well-deserved and hard-won; not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed, but it stands by the quality of its products. All of Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period and comprehensive (but not unconditional) crash repair service.

Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through its RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. If you decide to go all-in with Rapha and join RCC, you will be in the company of thousands of members worldwide, with access to a wealth of perks and benefits. There are special group rides, a members-only kit, and 50% off coffee at the Rapha clubhouses. If you travel often, then the RCC bike hire is a perk that might be especially useful. Having access to a top-quality bike and a computer with local routes on it is tough to find without RCC.

Rapha not for you?

Worry not, there is a load of great clothing on sale from many of the biggest brands on the market. Check out our Black Friday cycling clothing hub for some fantastic deals, including other big brands like Assos, Gore, Endura, Castelli and more.

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

💾 Black Friday Garmin: Daily updates of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.