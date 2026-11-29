As the weekend progresses at speed, the Rapha Black Friday sale is slowly morphing into a Rapha Cyber Monday sale.
As expected, though, most of the deals are the same as they were two days ago.
That's both positive and negative, depending on your viewpoint. If you're hoping that something might have gotten cheaper, you're out of luck. But if you're hovering over the buy-now button, it's at least heartening to know someone else hasn't nabbed the last one in stock.
If you're in either of those camps, my advice would be to wait until tomorrow - Monday - to see if any further discounts are applied. It's not unheard of for retailers to throw out an EXTRA10 code on Monday to clear the decks. If memory serves, it's not something Rapha has done, but there's a first for everything!
We've split the list below into USA and UK sections, and then under each of those, grouped together men's, women's and unisex kit. And then each of those sections are ordered by sale price.
For more savings beyond Rapha, follow our Black Friday Bike Deals live coverage, where my capable collagues Will and Tom are tracking the best deals from across the industry.
USA Deals
Rapha
Core Jersey
The Core jersey is a classic, affordable jersey for doing everything in. The Pale Lilac/White version has the biggest discount but there are a range on offer with varying discounts.
Rapha
Explore Insulated Gilet
This packable PrimaLoft insulated gilet is lightweight, cosy and great for adding warmth on cooler days. It can also pack into its own zippered rear pocket and double up as a pillow; perfect for bikepacking.
Rapha
Pro Team Training Jersey III
The Pro Team Training Jersey III is included in the archive sale in a range of colours and sizes; prices vary, but this Chartreuse/Black (yellow) jersey has the biggest discount.
Rapha
Brevet Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey
The Gore-Tex Infinium Brevet long-sleeve jersey carries a healthy discount and is a cornerstone of the popular and longstanding Brevet line. An ideal long-sleeve jersey for keeping the wind at bay on cooler days.
Rapha
Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey
This long-sleeve jersey uses Gore-Tex Infinium material to keep the wind at bay whilst offering some water resistance. It's somewhere between a jersey and a jacket and will suit more intense riding in the cold.
Rapha
Men's Core Cargo Winter Tights with Pad
Want some solid winter cargo bibtights? They currently have 25% off in a range of sizes. This is a competitive price for some good-quality, midweight tights.
Rapha
Pro Team Aero jersey IV
The Pro Team Aero jersey IV is discounted in both the US and UK, with the biggest savings being for the Smoky Silver/White colour. If you want a racy, aero jersey with a performance fit, this is a good chance to bag a good one.
Rapha
Men's Pro Team Insulated GORE-TEX Rain Jacket
The Men's Pro Team Insulated GORE-TEX Rain Jacket is discounted in three colours and various sizes. It has Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric and internal insulation to protect against the cold.
Rapha
Gore-Tex Rain Jacket
The Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket is up to $170 off; this is a more general rain jacket that has a zippered side pocket and a three-layer Gore-Tex membrane.
Rapha
Men's Pro Team Bib Shorts III - Long
There's 25% off the excellent Men's Pro Team Bib Shorts III - Long right now in various colours. These are our best option for racing in our best cycling shorts buyer's guide.
Rapha
Long sleeve Core bundle
Here's the Core long sleeve bundle; just choose a Core Long sleeve jersey and Core Winter bibtight in a range of colour options to take advantage of the 20% saving.
Rapha
Men's Pro Team GORE-TEX Lightweight Rain Jacket
For us, this is the best Rapha rain jacket right now; it is 20% off in the Titan / White version in a range of sizes.
Now that the PFAS ban is in place, this is one of the best waterproof jackets out there.
Rapha
Lightweight Base Layer - Short Sleeve
The Lightweight base layer has a nice saving in the khaki colourway in all sizes. A good, lightweight base layer is the perfect starting point when it comes to staying comfortable on the bike.
Rapha
Women's Thermal Base Layer
There's a nice 50% off this Women's Thermal Base Layer. A perfect, high-necked option for winter and cold riding.
Rapha
Pro Team Gilet II
Over 50% off the Pro Team Gilet II in the Lagoo / Silver reflective version represents a nice saving. The Pro Team gilet is a little more fitted than the Core option, has a two way zipper, and packs down very easily.
Rapha
Core Jersey
The Hi Vis Pink Core Jersey is discounted in several sizes, making it an affordable yet high-quality cycling jersey with classic Rapha styling.
Rapha
Trail Insulated Short Sleeve Jacket
This insulated short-sleeve piece is classified as a jacket and packs down into its own internal chest pocket and can be attached to your bike's frame. Internal insulation boosts warmth, and there are two front hand pockets.
Rapha
Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey
This lightweight long-sleeve jersey is available in a range of colours and several sizes. Ideal for layering or riding at intensity so you don't overheat.
Rapha
Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey
The black version of the Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey has 45% off in L and XL sizes. This is a midweight, stretchy jersey that can be used for all kinds of riding and layering. There are three rear pockets and a zippered one at the rear.
Rapha
Pro Team Jersey II
The women's Pro Team Jersey II is discounted most heavily in the Fossil blue colour. The perfect jersey for purposeful riding and warm summer days.
Rapha
Brevet Element Cargo Bib Shorts
If cargo shorts are more your vibe, then the Brevet Element shorts are on sale in the Plum/White colour and have three pockets in total. M/L sizes are available.
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Lightweight Tights
These are some of our favourite bibtights. Light, amazingly comfortable and stylish. They are perfect for spring and autumn and warmer days, or intense riding.
Rapha
Off bike merino gift pack
Here's a nice Merino wool gift pack comprised of a plush Merino base layer, headband and socks, perfect for recovering post-ride or using on the bike
Rapha
Pro Team Bib Shorts III - Long
There's a healthy saving to be had on the Pro Team bib shorts III right now in most sizes and in the green/white combo. These are top-end shorts that were overhauled in 2025.
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Insulated GORE-TEX Rain Jacket
The highly rated Women's Pro Team Insulated GORE-TEX Rain Jacket has 40% off right now in all sizes. Gore-Tex fabric and soft internal insulation mean this jacket is a beast.
Women's Pro Team Bib Shorts III - Long
Take 25% off the Women's Pro Team Bib Shorts III - Long right now in a few colours and sizes.
Rapha
Long sleeve Core bundle
Here's the equivalent women's long-sleeve Core bundle with 20% off. Just select the long-sleeve Core jersey of your choice and pair it with the women's Core winter tights.
Rapha
Pro Team Socks
Enjoy a pleasing discount on the Pro Team socks in regular height. The biggest discount is for the blue/white colour.
Rapha
Cap II
You can't go wrong with a good cycling cap, and the Rapha Cap II is a classic of the genre. Discounted in two colours
Rapha
Classic Bar Tape
Both pink and black Rapha classic bar tape are discounted now. If you're changing your tape out for next year, treat it to some Rapha.
Rapha
Deep winter accessory bundle
This deep winter bundle saves you 15% on full-price items when bought together. This is for Rapha's latest winter overshoes with a much improved design and the Pro Team Shadow gloves we recently reviewed.
These are unisex items, so hit these links, ladies, if you are in the market for winter gear.
Ol' faithful, the Core jersey has been the first jersey of countless cyclists. It's a classic for a reason, and for just over 50 quid you can't really go wrong.
Rapha
Men's Thermal Base Layer
There's 25% off the Thermal base layer right now, a fantastic cold weather piece to set you up for being warm in the cold. The integrated neck and face warmer is very good for cold starts.
Rapha
Pro Team Training Jersey III
Race fit but without the more expensive aero materials to save a bit of cash. If you wanna look pro even when training then this is for you.
Rapha
Explore Insulated Gilet
Just as adept in the office (if you have a modern dress code) as it is bundled up into its own stuff sack for use as a pillow while bikepacking. More uses means more savings, right?
Rapha
Men's Core Rain Jacket II
The Core rain jacket is a solid wet-weather jacket that performs very well for the money. Available in various colours and sizes right now.
Rapha
Brevet Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey
Windstopper will keep the wind off (obviously) for those cold, blowy days. It'll shrug off a light shower, too, if needs be, and is reflective as it's dark all the time now.
Rapha
Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey
Halfway between a jersey and a jacket, but once you've thrown it on on a blowy, cold day for a hard ride it makes total sense. Windproof, and water resistant to a point, but more breathable than a jacket.
Rapha
Pro Team Aero jersey IV
The more aero version of the training jersey above, with textured sleeves and a compressive fit. It's a cracker if you're racing or just riding hard.
Rapha
Pro Team Bib Shorts III - Long
These are some of our favourite bibshorts around, with a healthy discount in a few colours. If you need or prefer long-legged shorts, these are a top buy.
A couple of really solid basics bundled to give you a healthy discount. These will see you through your first winter and beyond if that's your aim.
Rapha
Core jersey
A pink Core jersey is about as Rapha as it gets, and if you're looking for your first jersey then it's a really hard one to overlook. Stylish, well made, and now pretty cheap too.
Rapha
Trail Insulated Short Sleeve Jacket
An insulated shirt/jacket that works just as well on the trail as it does in the pub afterwards. With nearly £100 off it's a real bargain for a multi-purpose item.
Rapha
Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey
Long sleeve but lightweight jerseys have become really on-trend in recent years. Look pro, keep a little warmer in shoulder season without having to fight with arm warmers, but without burning up on the climbs.
Rapha
Women's Thermal Base Layer
This is a fantastic heavy-duty winter base layer that's warm and snug. You can wear the extended neck up over your mouth and nose when it's really cold, or fold it down and use it as a buff.
Rapha
Off Bike Merino Bundle
This claims to be off-bike, but the socks and base layer work brilliantly as part of your cold weather layering. The headband is vibey off the bike, as well as keeping your ears warm without causing you to overheat.
Rapha
Pro Team Jersey II
Of all the things on sale this lovely golden brown jersey I think has to be my favourite of the lot. It's also a killer aero jersey, and more than half off.
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Winter Tights
These heavy-duty winter tights are 50% off right now, a perfect price for some top-end winter bibtights in a range of sizes.
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Insulated GORE-TEX Rain Jacket
This Gore-Tex insulated waterproof jacket is 40% off in all sizes. It's lined with 65 gsm insulation to boost warmth on the truly bleak days.
Rapha
Long sleeve Core bundle
Another core bundle of really solid basics to get you through the winter in style and comfort, again with a lovely discount.
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Winter Tights III
The latest Pro Team Winter Tights III bibtights are also on offer in a couple of colours and a range of sizes. These are some of the best heavy-duty tights on the market.
Rapha
Pro Team socks
Great socks, just the right height, and with a discount like this you could be forgiven for stocking up on multiple pairs.
Rapha
Cap II
The Rapha cap is about as close to a mythical accessory as it gets in cycling terms. Everyone should have one, as they're iconic and a cut above the usual cheaper models.
Rapha
Omne Air MIPS POC + Rapha Helmet
Want to match your kit? The Rapha / Poc Omne Air MIPS helmet will have you covered. A nice price for a top-end helmet with MIPS tech.
Rapha
Deep winter accessory bundle
Looking to ride in really grim conditions? Well, you'll need some booties and some gloves to keep your extremities from falling off in the cold. This deep winter bundle has a modest discount, but every little helps in the fight to stay warm
Rapha was founded by Simon Mottram in London back in 2004. Rapha's first release was 'the classic jersey', a piece of cycling clothing that helped change the look and design of cycling clothing worldwide.
Mottram's aim was to mix high fashion with high performance, and though he has now stepped down as Rapha CEO, his influence and creative direction are still plain to see. In the early days, Rapha was a purely road-specific brand and has always had road riding at its core. It sponsored the all-conquering Team Sky for several years, and now supports the Canyon SRAM and Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe WorldTour teams, alongside USA Cycling.
Rapha’s kit caters for every level of rider, whether you're starting out with its more affordable Core line or leading the pack in its Pro Team range. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories, but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.
The brand's loyal following is well-deserved and hard-won; not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed, but it stands by the quality of its products. All of Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period and comprehensive (but not unconditional) crash repair service.
Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through its RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. If you decide to go all-in with Rapha and join RCC, you will be in the company of thousands of members worldwide, with access to a wealth of perks and benefits. There are special group rides, a members-only kit, and 50% off coffee at the Rapha clubhouses. If you travel often, then the RCC bike hire is a perk that might be especially useful. Having access to a top-quality bike and a computer with local routes on it is tough to find without RCC.
Rapha not for you?
Worry not, there is a load of great clothing on sale from many of the biggest brands on the market. Check out our Black Friday cycling clothing hub for some fantastic deals, including other big brands like Assos, Gore, Endura, Castelli and more.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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