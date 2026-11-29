Black Friday Bike Deals 2026 LIVE: The risers, fallers and new finds on Sunday
From top-rated lights to bargain winter cycling hacks, you'll find it all here
Hello one and all and welcome to day three of the biggest sale event of the year, and we're with you every step (or click) of the way. Sunday is typically the time when people start thinking about the fabled Cyber Monday, but in our experience the deals are fluctuant over the whole weekend, which is why we run this live blog to keep track of prices and deals as and when they become worth shouting about.
If you already know you want a bike computer or an indoor trainer then perhaps you should head to our Black Friday Wahoo deals or Black Friday Garmin deals hubs, and if you want a spiffy new outfit then there's always the perennial Black Friday Rapha deals roundup, too.
Quick Black Friday bike deals UK
Quick Black Friday bike deals USA
Editor's Picks UK
Even at full price this is an excellent light, but especially when discounted it's incredible, and we think it's probably a better option for most of you than the more expensive SEEMEE 400 thanks to its mad 200hr battery life.
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Electric pumps are taking the cycling world by storm, and this little unit from Cycplus will fit in your pocket and get your tyres up to 110psi, which is far more than most mini pumps with manage.
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The racers choice, but also Wahoo's entry level computer. It's got everything you need to track your stats and navigate your way, all with a very intuitive and easy to use interface that doesn't bombard you.
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This is as cheap as it's ever been, and if you're looking to get into Zwift (and on a day like today I don't blame you) then this is a perfect place to start. With the Cog and Click system you don't need to shift your own gears, it is all handles in the app itself, which helps preserve the life of your drivetrain.
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I don't recall ever seeing Ultegra under £1k before, so if you're looking to build up a performance road bike then now is the time to do it! Basically all the performance of Dura-Ace but without the eye-watering price.
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It's absolute tipping it down as I write this, and for days like today when it's cold and wet and you just want your hands to stay dry and warm above all else then, oddly, you need fishing gloves not cycling gloves. Our chief glove tester really rates them, especially considering how cheap they are.
Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.
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Editor's Picks USA
They're popular for a reason, and always seem to get a healthy discount for Black Friday - this one is no exception.
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Yes, these are Japanese fishing gloves... HOWEVER, our chief glove tester thinks they're excellent for riding in the cold and wet, and they're miles cheaper than buying from cycling brands.
Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.
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Our wind tunnel testing showed these to be among the fastest on the market, which is kind of mad considering, at this discounted price, they're a fraction of the price of big brand options.
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While the Kickr Core is an excellent budget pick, if you want the best then it's hard to overlook a Kickr V6 with 20% off.
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This is as cheap as the little Bolt has ever been in the USA, so if you've been limping an old unit along for the last few seasons then it's an ideal time to sort a replacement out.
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While the sun is out here in my freezing home office it will inevitably be dark again soon. The good news is Sigma Sports has put two of the best lights on sale in quite a rare showing for Exposure products.
The Strada is the brands flagship road model, and this is the previous generation, hence the sale. The newest model swapped to USB-C and features wireless connection to your head unit, but the Mk12 model was still sensational. Incredibly bright, built to survive the apocalypse, auto-dimming for oncoming road users, and with a battery big enough to last through the night. It was (and still is, while you can get it) a real Rolls-Royce product.
Both the RS (road sport) and SB (superbright) are on sale.
If you need a better light than this you're probably driving a car. Mine has been a staple of night rides for years now, and just keeps on trucking whatever I throw at it. It's been top of our buyer's guide for ages for a reason.
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The road sport version is slightly smaller, and a little less bright, but lighter. It's probably perfectly excellent for anyone, though the £10 difference to the flagship model is hard to ignore.
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Mornin' all... ready for deals?
I am.. and I'm going to kick us off with something a little leftfield.
I put together a roundup of wind-tunnel-approved deals last night. Things like the Cervelo S5, Rockbros socks and Reserve wheels; all of which have won - or impressed us - in our wind tunnel tests.
However, I'm confident this next one will make you faster than any of those, and for a lot less outlay than some of them.
Enter: Just riding your damn bike, regularly, often, and with consistency... courtesy of a bit of structure and coaching.
The headline saving here is given as 25%, but compare it to the cost of paying monthly and it's even bigger. A monthly sub is $19.99 per month, equivalent to $239.88 per year, so this price of $101.24 is an impressive 58% off!
But what does that get you?
In the past, that would have given you a training calendar, workout builder, plus your performance dashboard that measured and quantified your training and visualised your progress, and the ability to sync to and from any bike computer on the market. If you have a coach too, they'd be able to see your numbers, prescribe sessions and more.
Nowadays, you still get all that, but in addition you get the impressive TrainingPeaks Virtual indoor cycling platform, which allows you to free-ride, race, or complete your prescribed workouts in-app.
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Whereas TP above is platform-first, and you're able to bolt on an independent coach, FasCat's system works a little the other way around.
You still get a platform with a planner and an app, (albeit there's no virtual indoor cycling), but with this particular deal you get a 30-minute one-on-one chat with a professional coach, then a coach-designed program to follow, and then an AI-based chat function to help you navigate it.
On top of that you get nutrition help, an a community of other FasCat users to work with.
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