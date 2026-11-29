Hello one and all and welcome to day three of the biggest sale event of the year, and we're with you every step (or click) of the way. Sunday is typically the time when people start thinking about the fabled Cyber Monday, but in our experience the deals are fluctuant over the whole weekend, which is why we run this live blog to keep track of prices and deals as and when they become worth shouting about.

If you already know you want a bike computer or an indoor trainer then perhaps you should head to our Black Friday Wahoo deals or Black Friday Garmin deals hubs, and if you want a spiffy new outfit then there's always the perennial Black Friday Rapha deals roundup, too.

Quick Black Friday bike deals UK

Quick Black Friday bike deals USA

Editor's Picks UK

Save 40% Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.99 at Amazon Even at full price this is an excellent light, but especially when discounted it's incredible, and we think it's probably a better option for most of you than the more expensive SEEMEE 400 thanks to its mad 200hr battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (£19.03) CYCPLUS AS2 Tiny Electric Bike Pump: was £57.98 now £38.95 at Amazon Electric pumps are taking the cycling world by storm, and this little unit from Cycplus will fit in your pocket and get your tyres up to 110psi, which is far more than most mini pumps with manage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Wahoo Fitness This is as cheap as it's ever been, and if you're looking to get into Zwift (and on a day like today I don't blame you) then this is a perfect place to start. With the Cog and Click system you don't need to shift your own gears, it is all handles in the app itself, which helps preserve the life of your drivetrain. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% (£1,260) Shimano Ultegra R8170 Di2 Disc Groupset: was £2,259 now £999 at Sigma Sports I don't recall ever seeing Ultegra under £1k before, so if you're looking to build up a performance road bike then now is the time to do it! Basically all the performance of Dura-Ace but without the eye-watering price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Showa Temres 282-02 : was $32.95 now $27.99 at Amazon It's absolute tipping it down as I write this, and for days like today when it's cold and wet and you just want your hands to stay dry and warm above all else then, oddly, you need fishing gloves not cycling gloves. Our chief glove tester really rates them, especially considering how cheap they are.



Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size. Read more Read less ▼