After dominating the opening two cyclo-cross World Cup rounds in the Czech Republic, Thibau Nys will be swapping the freezing conditions for the warmer climate of Spain in the forthcoming weeks to join his road team.

The Belgian is taking a three-week break from cyclo-cross action and will miss the next three World Cup rounds.

The European champion has won all six of his cyclo-cross outings this season and has a healthy overall World Cup lead after two wins.

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Despite being unbeaten, Nys has been pushed for most of his victories and won from a sprint finish in Ostrava on Friday night and at Beringen the previous weekend.

Nys was also under pressure at Tábor and saw his convincing 28-second lead reduced to a winning margin of nine seconds.

After his win at Beringen, the Lidl-Trek rider said: “It's great that I've managed to win four times already (before his two World Cup wins), but things could just as easily have gone the other way and I might have lost a few of those races.

“At this level, I won't keep getting away with it forever.”

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The three-week break will mean that Nys will miss his first showdown with Wout Van Aert in Antwerp on December 19.

Nys released his intended calendar before the season cyclo-cross season commenced, which shows his return for the next X2O Trophy round in Hofstade on December 22, before World Cup rounds in Gavere and Namur the following week.

Talking about the plan, his father and Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions team boss Sven Nys told Wielernieuws: “Whether it will actually work is difficult to predict. It really comes down to the smallest details.

“The aim is to build a really strong foundation, something solid that can withstand all the pounding which he will take during the Christmas and New Year period.

“In recent years he's always come through that phase very well. So there's every reason to be optimistic.”

The absence of Nys from the next two World Cup rounds opens up the overall standings.

Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) provided a strong challenge for Nys in Tábor and has picked up two wins and eight podium positions this season.

The 25-year-old’s runner-up finish in the second World Cup was the Belgian’s best finish in his career.

Afterwards, he said: “Thibau [Nys] was really strong today. From the start, he pulled very hard and I had to start on the second row.

“I had to come from a bit further, and when I came in the second group, he [Nys] was already gone and had a big gap.

“It was difficult to come back, and then Michael [Vanthourenhout] was the whole time in the wheel,” Wyseure added. “I think I can be happy to be second today.”

Meanwhile, Michael Vanthourenhout had to settle for third in Tábor and was unable to contribute towards the chase of Nys.

“I suffered a lot in the hour of racing,” the Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw rider said. “The third spot was the highest possible. Joran (Wyseure) was so strong today, and in the uphill sections he was so fast.

“I was just suffering on the wheel, the whole race. I'm happy with my podium spot.”

Cameron Mason (777TV CX Team) recovered from a slow start and posted the quickest lap of the race on his way to a fourth-place finish.

Mason was 21 seconds behind Vanthourenhout after the opening two laps and reduced the deficit to three seconds at the finish.

The Scottish rider is targeting a big performance when the cyclo-cross World Cup continues in Glasgow on December 13.

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