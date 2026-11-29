Italy's Sara Casasola wins round two of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor 2026

Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) may have suffered an early crash on the opening lap, but she rode a flawless race over the next four circuits, storming to victory in the wintry second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, Czech Republic, on Sunday - in what was a fitting celebration on her 27th birthday.

The Italian had a slower start after a crash on the opening lap, but she posted the fastest lap on the second circuit and reconnected with the leaders before surging again on lap three of five to open a gap on her rivals.

She is the first Italian to win an elite women's cyclo-cross World Cup since her compatriot Eva Lechner won a round in Valkenburg in 2015.

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"It's the best way. I'm really happy also because my family is here. My dad works in the Czech Republic, and I know the effort he puts in for our family, and I want to give this victory to him, as well. And also, my boyfriend, my cousin, and my mom all came here, and I'm just really happy," Casasola said in a post-race interview.

Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime), who won the opening round in Ostrava and started in Tábor wearing the World Cup leader's jersey, finished second.

The Luxembourg rider opened a gap on rival Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) in the closing sections of the fifth and final lap, leaving the British rider to settle for third.

Riders face tricky, icy course in Tábor

74 riders - the best of the best in cyclo-cross - lined up on the starting grid for another wintry day of racing during the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor, Czech Republic. The course was trickier this year than in previous editions due to the ice and a light dusting of snow.

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World Champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) undoubtedly hoped for better luck after struggling to clip into her pedals during the snowy first round in Ostrava, and finished 15th behind the winner and series leader Schreiber.

Schreiber was the fastest off the start line with Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) on her wheel and entered the field first, leading a long line of rivals including Aniek Van Alphen (777TV CX Team), Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech), Blanka Vas (Lidl-Trek) and Casasola.

Casasola crashed through one of the first icy bends on the circuit, losing precious time and places. Meanwhile, Brand, who started in the second row, quickly worked her way through the group and settled into seventh place.

Lucinda Brand in Tábor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alvarado, Bäckstedt and Schrieber led into the start of the second lap, but a surge from Inge Van Der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) saw her move into the lead of the reshuffling six. The group also included Manon Bakker and Casasola, who set the fastest early lap at 9:13 to rejoin the front of the race.

As they started lap three of five, Brand slowly but surely worked her way back up to the tail end of the lead group.

Casasola surged halfway through the third lap and opened a gap on her rivals, flawlessly orbiting the circuit in pursuit of the day's victory, a feat that would mark the first Italian to win an elite women's cyclo-cross World Cup in eleven years.

The Italian opened up her lead as she raced into the final lap, 15 seconds ahead of Bäckstedt and Schreiber, and 19 seconds ahead of Bakker and Van der Heijden. Brand and Alvarado trailed by 24 seconds. Brand surged, caught the group ahead of her, and finished fifth.

The next round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup will take place in Glasgow on December 13.

Sara Casasola wins the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tábor 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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