The Wahoo Kickr Core 2, complete with either the Zwift Cog and Click, or your choice of cassette, is a really impressive smart indoor bike trainer. Even at its full RRP of £499 / $549 / €549, it can be a really a good value investment for anyone who wants to keep their cycling up through winter when the weather doesn't play ball. But thanks to Black Friday (or, now, technically Sunday), its even cheaper at £399 / $399 / €399.

That represents just one of the really good Black Friday Wahoo deals we've found this weekend, all of which we've collated below.

Today is Sunday, so the sale enters its the third day, and we've consulted our price checking tools and manually checked everything here is still in stock. None of the deals have gotten better or worse, but everything you see below is - as of Sunday morning at least - present and correct.

As part of our eternal bid to help our readers find the best Black Friday bike deals, we've spent all weekend (well, all year, really) testing products, and tracking prices, so that we can confidently tell you which products to avoid, and what makes a good buy.

To that end, we've also got a roundup of Black Friday Garmin deals, should you want to compare notes against Wahoo's biggest competitors.

Remember though, no deal is a good deal if it doesn't get used, so don't just buy something because it's discounted.

Quick deals

Wahoo Black Friday deals UK

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (cassette): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Wahoo Fitness This is very much a popular one. It's been this price before, if memory serves, but I'd be surprised to see it get any cheaper than this in the coming weeks. This is the model with a choice of cassette. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift This is the same as the product above, but with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on, which replaces the cassette with a single-speed cog that's compatible with all modern groupsets. The 'Click' then lets you shift virtually in-game, which is silent, unlike the loud clunk you sometimes get from a derailleur. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% (£200) Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2: was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at Zwift The Zwift Ride V2, paired with Kickr Core 2, is the whole-bike indoor solution, saving your own bike from the wear and tear. Its broad adjustability also means you can share it with others in your home, or try out new positions without changing the fit on your main bike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro: was £3,499.99 now £2,799.99 at Wahoo Fitness If you want to go even more premium than the Zwift Ride and Kickr Core pairing, this Kickr Bike Pro is it. It's broadly adjustable, tilts back and forth to mimic gradients, it's belt-driven so operation is virtually silent, and shifting is silent too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift: was £1,799 now £1,398 at Sigma Sports Or a halfway house between the two, the Kickr Bike Shift, which offers the quiet operation and broad adjustability, but foregoes the tilting and a few other features to keep the price down. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Wahoo Kickr Climb: was £529.99 now £397.49 at Wahoo Fitness The Kickr Climb lets you simulate gradients of up to 20%, by literally lifting the front of your bike up and down, to make things feel all the more realistic. It's a useful addition to your setup if you're trying to train for riding up long climbs and you want to mimic the position. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3: was £399.99 now £298.49 at Amazon The Roam V3 is down to under £300 on Amazon for Black Friday; this is a great price. The Roam barely needs an introduction. It's the goldilocks GPS in Wahoo's range, balancing price, screen size and battery life nicely. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3: was £299.99 now £239 at Sigma Sports Wahoo is currently selling this at £249.99, but once again, Sigma is a little bit cheaper. This one's the baby of the range. More of a racer's choice, but it also packs more or less all the features of the Roam into a smaller, cheaper package. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was £449.99 now £359.99 at Wahoo Fitness And finally, if you want the biggest screen possible for your bike computer then it has to be the Elemnt Ace. It's really very large, the battery is bigger, but of course, so is the price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Wahoo Kickr Headwind smart fan: was £229.99 now £189.99 at Sigma Sports You can easily make do with a simple fan for indoor training, but if you want to have a better time you can get a smart fan like the Kickr Headwind. It'll either work as a dumb fan (just turn it up and down as needed) or you can set it to increase power in line with your heart rate monitor, so it'll blow stronger the harder you ride. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Wahoo Trackr heart rate monitor: was £79.99 now £62.99 at Sigma Sports While power is the cream of the crop for training metrics, most riders still use heart rate concurrently, and the Trackr is a great option to keep track of your beats per minute, as well as a host of other features. Read more Read less ▼

Wahoo Black Friday deals USA

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift Alternatively, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on. This allows you to fit more bikes (it's compatible with all modern groupsets), and then silently shift in game, rather than clunking down (and wearing out) the cassette on your bike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($300) Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Zwift If you want to take it a step further, you can add on the Zwift Ride v2 smart frame too. This still uses the Kickr Core v2, but the frame replaces your bike, saving you the need to wheel it through your house. It's also more widely adjustable, so you can share it with others in the house. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($1,400) Wahoo Kickr Run: was $6,999.99 now $5,599.99 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo is slowly branching out into running, and the Kickr Run is its first foray into treadmills. I've not used it, but the general consensus is that it's very good. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Armband: was $89.99 now $65.44 at Amazon Wearing a chest strap heart rate monitor isn't for everyone, and they can be particularly troublesome if you wear a sports bra. The Wahoo TICKR FIT armband offers a viable alternative that works well for cycling and multisport use too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon This is a bit of an odd one, as Amazon says its retail price is 624.99. That's not true; it's actually $499.99. However, it's still a nice discount on the biggest model in Wahoo's GPS computer range. The price fell by another $50 for Black Friday, which has improved the overall deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3: was $464.99 now $309.31 at Amazon Perhaps the goldilocks in the Wahoo range, the Roam 3 is a bit smaller and cheaper than the Ace, but with a big screen and battery life. In our opinion, it's likely the best for most people. Great navigation, great features, and very user friendly. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3: was $349.99 now $227.10 at Amazon This one's the smallest model in the range. It's perhaps more of a racer's choice, but it also packs more or less all the features of the Roam into a smaller package. That means it's cheaper still, but the smaller screen can be limiting in some cases. Read more Read less ▼

Our other Black Friday 2026 roundups

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.