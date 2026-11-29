Tadej Pogačar confirmed that he will race Paris-Roubaix for the third time in 2027, the only Monument left for him to conquer. The Slovenian announced the news when he collected the trophy for men’s Best Classics rider for the second consecutive year at the Vélo d’Or ceremony in Monaco on Saturday evening.

Pogačar has made it clear that his goals for next season include chasing a sixth Tour de France title and the ever-elusive win at the Hell of the North. He hopes to complete the set of winning all five Monuments during his career, and only Paris-Roubaix is missing from the list.

In his two appearances, Pogačar has already made a major impression at Paris-Roubaix, finishing runner-up on both occasions. He was beaten by Mathieu van der Poel in 2025 before losing to Wout van Aert in a tight velodrome sprint this season.

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"It’s not an obsession, I’ve only attempted it twice so far," Pogačar told L'Équipe and the media as he accepted his trophy.

"But I’ve really enjoyed the preparation, the days leading up to the race, and the race itself. Even though I know my chances of winning are slim, I’ll keep coming back because I enjoy the whole process. I’ll definitely be at the start line next year."

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider also made clear that his recovery following his crash at the Vuelta a España was going well. At the end of October, he revealed that his injuries were more extensive than first reported. In total, he sustained fractures to his left collarbone, a C7, T1 and T2 cervical fractures, as well as various cuts and bruises.

“I'm fine, thanks for asking,” he said when he went up to accept his trophy. “I’ve resumed training as normal, and I’m happy to be here.”

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Pogačar was awarded the Vélo d'Or award for best road cyclist of the year for the fourth time in his career.

Tadej Pogačar receives the trophy for the Best Men's Classics Rider from Peter Sagan during the Velo d'Or 2026 award ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

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