'I know my chances of winning are slim' - Tadej Pogačar confirms that he will be at the start of Paris-Roubaix in 2027
Slovenian will return to Hell of the North in pursuit of the only Monument missing from his palmarès
Tadej Pogačar confirmed that he will race Paris-Roubaix for the third time in 2027, the only Monument left for him to conquer. The Slovenian announced the news when he collected the trophy for men’s Best Classics rider for the second consecutive year at the Vélo d’Or ceremony in Monaco on Saturday evening.
Pogačar has made it clear that his goals for next season include chasing a sixth Tour de France title and the ever-elusive win at the Hell of the North. He hopes to complete the set of winning all five Monuments during his career, and only Paris-Roubaix is missing from the list.
In his two appearances, Pogačar has already made a major impression at Paris-Roubaix, finishing runner-up on both occasions. He was beaten by Mathieu van der Poel in 2025 before losing to Wout van Aert in a tight velodrome sprint this season.
"It’s not an obsession, I’ve only attempted it twice so far," Pogačar told L'Équipe and the media as he accepted his trophy.
"But I’ve really enjoyed the preparation, the days leading up to the race, and the race itself. Even though I know my chances of winning are slim, I’ll keep coming back because I enjoy the whole process. I’ll definitely be at the start line next year."
The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider also made clear that his recovery following his crash at the Vuelta a España was going well. At the end of October, he revealed that his injuries were more extensive than first reported. In total, he sustained fractures to his left collarbone, a C7, T1 and T2 cervical fractures, as well as various cuts and bruises.
“I'm fine, thanks for asking,” he said when he went up to accept his trophy. “I’ve resumed training as normal, and I’m happy to be here.”
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Pogačar was awarded the Vélo d'Or award for best road cyclist of the year for the fourth time in his career.
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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