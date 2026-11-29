The Black Friday weekend sales are still in full swing. As we head into Cyber Monday, it basically means the same discounts are rebranded as Cyber Monday deals. Some cycling retailers will drop new products for Cyber Monday, and others might even increase the discount on popular products.

Whatever way the biggest shopping weekend of the year is branded, it's the perfect opportunity to grab a deal on your cycling essentials, including the best road bike helmets. A standout discount I've found is on the MET Trenta 3K Carbon Helmet, which currently has a hefty £170.99 (49%) off at Sigma Sports, dropping it down to £179 from its usual £349.99.

Get the MET Trenta 3K Carbon Helmet for £179 at Sigma Sports.

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The MET Trenta is my own go-to helmet, and I think it's easily one of the most stylish cycling lids around. Alongside our uncanny match in cycling ability, it also means Tadej Pogačar and I share the same taste in head protection, with the Trenta being one of Pogačar's race-day helmets of choice.

US shoppers can also grab a Cyber Monday cycling deal on the MET Trenta 3K Carbon, which has up to 30% off at Backcountry, down to $377.96 from $539.95. That price is only for the Hyper Teal Gloss version, but it's a bargain if that colour catches your eye.

The Tadej Pogačar Limited Edition version, plus the White or Black colourways, are down to $404, a still-worthy 25% off.

Grab the MET Trenta 3K Carbon Helmet – up to 30% off at Backcountry.

Save 49% (£170.99) MET Trenta 3K Carbon Helmet: was £349.99 now £179 at Sigma Sports SAVE £170.99 on one of the best road cycling helmets, worn by this deal hunter and someone called Tadej Pogačar. The MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS helmet is engineered to be one of the most advanced road cycling helmets on the market, loaded with enhanced safety and performance features. This UK deal is best on the teal or opal grey colours, but there are lesser discounts on the other options, too. Read our full MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS review.

Save 30% ($161.99) MET Trenta 3K Carbon Helmet (Hyper Teal Gloss): was $539.95 now $377.96 at Backcountry.com SAVE $161 US Cyber Monday shoppers can save up to 30% on one of the best road cycling helmets. The 30% is only on the Hyper Teal Gloss colour, but there is 25% off all the other options, including the very head-turning Tadej Pogačar Limited Edition version, and all the sizes are available from S-L.

As well as a Pogačar thumbs-up, MET also says the Trenta is one of the most advanced in terms of safety systems, which is also independently verified with a 5-star safety rating from Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings.

It features the MIPS Air system, a lightweight, low-friction helmet safety layer designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the head during certain angled impacts.

The MIPS Air system is integrated into the padding of the Trenta 3K Carbon and is claimed to enable 10- 15 mm of relative movement between the energy-absorbing layer and the padding, designed to reduce rotational energy transferred to the head during specific angular impacts.

The Trenta 3K carbon cage is embedded into the helmet liner to enhance the performance of the shell and make it lightweight at just 225g in a Medium. There are 19 cooling vents on the Trenta, and these are paired with an internal engineered air-channelling system to keep you cool and comfortable.

Tadej Pogačar wearing the World Championship Edition of the MET Trenta 3K Carbon at the 2024 edition of Il Lombardia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not after a new helmet this Cyber Monday, then there are plenty of deals to be had, including the iconic Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses, with up to 30% off. Elsewhere if you're shopping for a cycling-loving loved one for Christmas, the Lego Icons Road Bike set has 28% at Amazon.

Our Cyber Monday Bike Deals 2026 LIVE has a ton of choices and is updated regularly as our deals hunting team find the offers.