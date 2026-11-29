Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar win prestigious Vélo d'Or awards for best cyclists of the year in 2026
Paul Seixas, Célia Gery, Tim Merlier, Lorena Wiebes, Paula Blasi and Océane Mahé recognised at the ceremony in Monaco
Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar won this year’s Vélo d'Or awards for women and men, presented in a formal ceremony in Monaco on Saturday evening. The pair were also awarded the trophy for Best Classics rider.
Created in 1992, the Vélo d'Or – 'Golden Bicycle' in English – is a prestigious award that is handed out by France's Vélo Magazine, with the winners decided by a jury of international cycling journalists.
With a fifth Tour de France title and three Monuments wins this year, in addition to other prestigious wins, Pogačar was awarded the Velo d’Or as best road cyclist of the year for the fourth time in his career. The Slovenian also claimed overall victories at the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse in 2026.
Pogačar was nearly unbeatable in the Classics, winning Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and, for the first time, Milan-San Remo. His only defeat in a sprint came at Paris-Roubaix, where Wout van Aert got the better of him. Pogačar was also awarded the Best Classics rider for the second consecutive year.
Vollering had an exceptional season, following her victory at the Giro d’Italia with a win at Tour de France Femmes for a second time. She then topped off her year with her first World title and a second European crown. The Dutchwoman was awarded the Vélo d’Or as best road cyclist of the year for the second time in her career, her first was in 2023.
Vollering was also the winner at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the Tour of Flanders, Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège this year, and was awarded the Best Classics rider.
The Cyclingnews readers cast their votes last month, and the results reflected the jury’s decision for both the main awards and the rookie awards.
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Paul Seixas and Paula Blasi were awarded the men’s and women’s rookie of the year trophy. A new category in 2026, the trophy honours the riders who stood out while competing in their first Grand Tour, Monument, or World Championships. This vote was open to the public.
Seixas (20) finished fourth in his first Tour de France and capped off the year with a Monument victory at Il Lombardia.
At 23, Blasi claimed her first Grand Tour victory in her debut at the Vuelta a España, along with wins at Amstel Gold Race and the Volta a Catalunya. She also finished fifth overall at the Tour de France Femmes.
For the first time since 1992, sprinters were recognised in a dedicated category, with Tim Merlier and Lorena Wiebes taking home the respective awards.
Seixas was also the Best French men rider of the year, while Célia Gery, the reigning French champion, was awarded the women’s trophy.
Océane Mahé received the Gino Mäder Prize for her involvement in environmental advocacy and the prevention of eating disorders. Created in memory of Swiss rider Gino Mäder, who tragically died following a crash at the 2023 Tour de Suisse, this award recognises a rider’s commitment to making a positive difference through social and environmental initiatives.
Florian Jouanny, who won the H2 titles in both the road race and time trial at the World Championships and European Championships, received the paracyclist of the year award.
- Vélo d'Or women : Demi Vollering
- Vélo d'Or men : Tadej Pogačar
- French women rider: Célia Gery
- French men rider : Paul Seixas
- Women classics rider: Demi Vollering
- Men classic rider: Tadej Pogačar
- Men sprinter: Tim Merlier
- Women sprinter: Lorena Wiebes
- Paracyclist: Florian Jouanny
- Women rookie: Paula Blasi
- Men rookie: Paul Seixas
- Gino Mäder award: Océane Mahé
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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