Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering won the best cyclist and best Classics rider at 2026 Vélo d’Or ceremony in Monaco

Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar won this year’s Vélo d'Or awards for women and men, presented in a formal ceremony in Monaco on Saturday evening. The pair were also awarded the trophy for Best Classics rider.

Created in 1992, the Vélo d'Or – 'Golden Bicycle' in English – is a prestigious award that is handed out by France's Vélo Magazine, with the winners decided by a jury of international cycling journalists.

With a fifth Tour de France title and three Monuments wins this year, in addition to other prestigious wins, Pogačar was awarded the Velo d’Or as best road cyclist of the year for the fourth time in his career. The Slovenian also claimed overall victories at the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse in 2026.

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Pogačar was nearly unbeatable in the Classics, winning Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and, for the first time, Milan-San Remo. His only defeat in a sprint came at Paris-Roubaix, where Wout van Aert got the better of him. Pogačar was also awarded the Best Classics rider for the second consecutive year.

Vollering had an exceptional season, following her victory at the Giro d’Italia with a win at Tour de France Femmes for a second time. She then topped off her year with her first World title and a second European crown. The Dutchwoman was awarded the Vélo d’Or as best road cyclist of the year for the second time in her career, her first was in 2023.

Vollering was also the winner at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the Tour of Flanders, Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège this year, and was awarded the Best Classics rider.

The Cyclingnews readers cast their votes last month, and the results reflected the jury’s decision for both the main awards and the rookie awards.

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Paul Seixas and Paula Blasi were awarded the men’s and women’s rookie of the year trophy. A new category in 2026, the trophy honours the riders who stood out while competing in their first Grand Tour, Monument, or World Championships. This vote was open to the public.

Seixas (20) finished fourth in his first Tour de France and capped off the year with a Monument victory at Il Lombardia.

At 23, Blasi claimed her first Grand Tour victory in her debut at the Vuelta a España, along with wins at Amstel Gold Race and the Volta a Catalunya. She also finished fifth overall at the Tour de France Femmes.

Tim Merlier receives the trophy for Men's Sprinter of the Year from Mark Cavendish during the Velo d'Or 2026 award ceremony in Monaco (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time since 1992, sprinters were recognised in a dedicated category, with Tim Merlier and Lorena Wiebes taking home the respective awards.

Seixas was also the Best French men rider of the year, while Célia Gery, the reigning French champion, was awarded the women’s trophy.

Océane Mahé received the Gino Mäder Prize for her involvement in environmental advocacy and the prevention of eating disorders. Created in memory of Swiss rider Gino Mäder, who tragically died following a crash at the 2023 Tour de Suisse, this award recognises a rider’s commitment to making a positive difference through social and environmental initiatives.

Florian Jouanny, who won the H2 titles in both the road race and time trial at the World Championships and European Championships, received the paracyclist of the year award.

Vélo d'Or women : Demi Vollering

Vélo d'Or men : Tadej Pogačar

French women rider: Célia Gery

French men rider : Paul Seixas

Women classics rider: Demi Vollering

Men classic rider: Tadej Pogačar

Men sprinter: Tim Merlier

Women sprinter: Lorena Wiebes

Paracyclist: Florian Jouanny

Women rookie: Paula Blasi

Men rookie: Paul Seixas

Gino Mäder award: Océane Mahé

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