Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe won the stage 16 time trial at the 2026 Tour de France

Wearing rainbow stripes, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) delivered a dominant performance at Chrono des Nations, winning by more than two minutes over his closest rivals.

The World Champion rocketed around the 45.4km undulating course in western France in a time of 49:54. The closest rider to his impressive time was Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who was 2:11 back. Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro) was another 17 seconds off the pace for third.

Vine and Küng replicated their placings from a year ago, when they fell short of the best time posted by Josh Tarling (Netcompany Ineso). Evenepoel's average speed this year, 54.63 kph, was a little more than 2 kph faster than Tarling's pace.

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"It was the last opportunity to get a win this year, so we came here highly motivated to deliver one final big performance. The course was very well suited to that," Evenepoel said in a team statement.

"I’m happy to have finally won here.The handling, the speed and the feeling of being one with the bike all felt really good."

The Belgian remained unbeaten against the clock in 2026, claiming a fourth individual time trial victory, which included the stage 16 win at the Tour de France and his fourth career world title in the specialty.

Evenepoel has raced Chrono des Nations twice before in his career, last going second in 2023 and fifth in 2021.

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