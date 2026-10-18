Chrono des Nations: Remco Evenepoel scorches 45.4km contest to conclude season with fourth time trial victory
Jay Vine and Stefan Küng complete podium but no match for Belgian's fast time
Wearing rainbow stripes, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) delivered a dominant performance at Chrono des Nations, winning by more than two minutes over his closest rivals.
The World Champion rocketed around the 45.4km undulating course in western France in a time of 49:54. The closest rider to his impressive time was Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who was 2:11 back. Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro) was another 17 seconds off the pace for third.
Vine and Küng replicated their placings from a year ago, when they fell short of the best time posted by Josh Tarling (Netcompany Ineso). Evenepoel's average speed this year, 54.63 kph, was a little more than 2 kph faster than Tarling's pace.
"It was the last opportunity to get a win this year, so we came here highly motivated to deliver one final big performance. The course was very well suited to that," Evenepoel said in a team statement.
"I’m happy to have finally won here.The handling, the speed and the feeling of being one with the bike all felt really good."
The Belgian remained unbeaten against the clock in 2026, claiming a fourth individual time trial victory, which included the stage 16 win at the Tour de France and his fourth career world title in the specialty.
Evenepoel has raced Chrono des Nations twice before in his career, last going second in 2023 and fifth in 2021.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:49:53
|
2
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:02:11
|
3
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:02:28
|
4
|
Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:02:34
|
5
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:02:58
|
6
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:03:03
|
7
|
Stefan De Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
0:03:36
|
8
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:03:37
|
9
|
Luca Giaimi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:03:54
|
10
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:04:07
|
11
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:04:52
|
12
|
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:05:15
|
13
|
Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:05:26
|
14
|
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:05:35
|
15
|
Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net
|
0:05:45
|
16
|
János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Team United Shipping
|
0:05:51
|
17
|
Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:06:36
|
18
|
Matteo Ambrosini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:07:01
|
19
|
Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:07:39
|
20
|
Barnabás Peák (Hun) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:07:52
|
OT
|
Thomas Peyroton Dartet (Fra) Eurocyclingtrips- Ccn
|Row 20 - Cell 2
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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