Chrono des Nations: Remco Evenepoel scorches 45.4km contest to conclude season with fourth time trial victory

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Jay Vine and Stefan Küng complete podium but no match for Belgian's fast time

Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe won the stage 16 time trial at the 2026 Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe won the stage 16 time trial at the 2026 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Wearing rainbow stripes, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) delivered a dominant performance at Chrono des Nations, winning by more than two minutes over his closest rivals.

The World Champion rocketed around the 45.4km undulating course in western France in a time of 49:54. The closest rider to his impressive time was Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who was 2:11 back. Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro) was another 17 seconds off the pace for third.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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