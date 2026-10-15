Eneco Tour: Jakob Söderqvist doubles up with dominant stage 2 time trial victory, extends race lead

Race Results
By
Published

Swedish rider survives late mistake to beat Finn Fisher-Black and Ethan Hayter in Tilburg

Jakob Soderqvist of Sweden and Lidl - Trek - Orange Leader Jersey competes during the 2nd Eneco Tour 2026, Stage 2 a 13.6km individual time trial stage from Tilburg to Tilburg on October 15, 2026 in Tilburg, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) doubled up on victories at the Eneco Tour, adding the stage 2 individual time trial to his prologue success in the Netherlands on Thursday.

In a close-fought battle over the flat 13.6km course in Tilburg, Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) had set the best time and held off a powerful charge from Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) by less than half a second, but the Swedish rider was simply too fast and knocked him off the hot seat as the last starter.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.