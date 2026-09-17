Eneco Tour integrates women's and men's races, alternating starts in prologue

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Route to be fully on local circuits

Lorena Wiebes competes during the time trial at the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025
Lorena Wiebes competes during the time trial at the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new Eneco Tour - born out of the former Simac Ladies Tour and the NIBC Tour of Holland that re-emerged in 2025 - will roll out a unique format that more closely integrates the professional men and women across the six stages.

"The women's race is not a side event, but a full-fledged race alongside the men's race," Race director Roxane Knetemann said. "Bringing both races together creates a stronger event and a larger national and international stage for women's and men's cycling."

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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