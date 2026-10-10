Matt Beers ready to chase 'a medal of any kind' as he picks shot at Gravel World Championships glory over Life Time Grand Prix

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South African also says if his Specialized Off-Road teammates are out front on Sunday, 'I'm not going to sit on the front and pull them back'

Matt Beers at the mountain bike marathon World Championships 2023
(Image credit: Michal Cerveny/SWpix.com)

When we asked Matt Beers what he still wanted to achieve in his career, there was no hesitation: "A World Championship medal is the one thing that had alluded me'. The UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup has provided the perfect opportunity for the gravel rider and mountain biker to change that.

The South African hasn't been a regular at the UCI Gravel World Championships, which is usually dominated at the pointy end by road riders, last riding the event in the opening year of 2022 and instead keeping his focus on the Life Time Grand Prix.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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