Keegan Swenson adds UCI Gravel World Championships to crowded schedule after MTB Marathon Worlds defence

News
By
Published

Six-time Leadville winner among roster of seven riders for Team USA at XCM challenge in Italian Dolomites

Keegan Swenson competed in the World Champion&#039;s jersey last year at Little Sugar MTB
Keegan Swenson wore the XCM World Champion's jersey for the first time last year at Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

In four days, Keegan Swenson lines up with an eight-rider US team to defend his title at the UCI Mountain Bike Elite Marathon World Championships.

After Saturday's contest in the Italian Dolomites, Swenson confirmed to Cyclingnews that he has added the lengthy travel to Western Australia for the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 11 to his schedule.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.