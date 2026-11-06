World Champion Brandon McNulty to debut rainbow jersey on home soil at El Tour de Tucson - North American Roundup

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Brandon McNulty UAE Team Emirates - XRG on his way to victory at Veneto Classic 2026
Brandon McNulty UAE Team Emirates - XRG on his way to victory at Veneto Classic, his final race for the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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World champion Brandon McNulty debuts his rainbow jersey on home soil on November 21 at El Tour de Tucson. A native of Phoenix, Arizona, McNulty will make his first appearance at the Tucson event, now in a 43rd edition that has grown in size to 12,000 participants across three routes, the longest 103 miles.

McNulty will be joined by three-time US Pro road race national champion Quinn Simmons, Canadian road national champion Jérôme Gauthier, as well as multi-time road and track world champions Chloe Dygert and Sir Bradley Wiggins.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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