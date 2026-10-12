Gallery: Big tyres, taped-on tools and lost bidons - All the tech from the toughest UCI Gravel World Championships yet

The dust, and mud, just settled from a weekend of furious racing across every field at the UCI Gravel World Championships, held this year in Nannup, Western Australia.

Pre-race, there was plenty of talk of the area's plentiful gravel roads providing the first 'real' Gravel World Championships course. Both the elite women's and men's races had over 80% gravel, which produced no-holds-barred racing.

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) took victory in the women's race, whilst Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) confirmed pre-race speculation that this might be the first year a non-European road pro might win the rainbow jersey by taking a classy win.

We took a look at some of the bikes and tech on offer thanks to experienced cycling photographer Russ Ellis (@cyclingimages). Gravel often provides a more varied and interesting range of things to look at compared to a WorldTour road race, and this year's Worlds was no exception.

Some of the year's hottest new gravel aero race bikes were on display, including the elite men's race-winning Factor Elara and the latest Canyon Grail CFR, both bikes with very healthy 57mm tyre clearances.

There was plenty of tape on tools and tyre plugs to be observed, as well as big rubber, mix-and-match groupset arrangements and some very interesting handlebar notes.

Gravel tech is only getting more exciting; we can't wait to see what next year brings.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Factor must have been pleased to see the Elara ridden to victory in the Elite men's race by gravel pro Magnus Bak Klaris.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This model had some extra tape applied around the computer, something of a theme amongst the race bikes we saw.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Wide to narrow on the Elara front end, which seems to have been well received by cycling tech fans this summer.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Black Inc. handlebars and wheels rounded out this build.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

The latest Black Inc. gravel wheels have crazy specs: 30 mm wide internally and 64mm deep.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Some 57mm tyres actually foul the Elara fork, but it's going to depend on the model. This looks to be a 50mm.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Reddish-brown dirt featured a lot over the weekend; racers finished dusted in it.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

We liked the colour contrast on the Wilier Triestina model. The headtube won't have been this clean for long.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Roval's latest squared off aero gravel wheels on show here.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This is cool; it's a Gen 4 Specialized Crux which provided a more classic frame silhouette than the more aero Gen 5 model which launched this year.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This bike had 50-34T Shimano 105 chainrings fitted to an Xcadey XpowerS power meter unit. Its rider had also used Rex chain wax, a good choice for the Australian dirt.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Two-piece bars and stems are becoming rarer, but this is still a clean-looking front end, and you can adjust the bar roll very easily.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

New with old. A pedal toe strap keeping spare wheels together; some things never change.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This is probably one of the smaller spiders that can be found in Australia.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Bidon dirt. This is a good example of how the Nannup gravel covered everything. These were all in the ‘bottle-lost property’ area.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

‘Make us proud’ - here’s a nice bidon message for a rider.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Classic bit of C02 canister taping here.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

And here’s a plug tool on the top tube; note the clear protective tape on the top tube for protection.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s one of the very popular Dyna Plug Racer Pro plug tools taped to a stem. Nice colour coordination.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This rider went for a burlier tubeless plug tool just behind their stem.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This one has a tubeless plug loaded up; just jab and push in the event of a flat.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Giant’s sculpted comfort-boosting seatpost is refreshing in the days of aero, everything.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s Factor’s less racy gravel machine, the Aluto, which is more of an all-rounder.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Based on the lost bottles, we assume there were some bottles jumping out on course; this looks like some insurance. A lost bottle could end a race.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Same on the rear; perhaps this was to get through a particular section or an early moment in the race.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s a 45mm Vittoria Terreno T30 in the Italian brand’s recycled brown rubber.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This SRAM bonus shift button was neatly fitted around this bike’s bar tape.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s another inflation tool taped to a seatpost; it’s a common move for gravel racers who carry more spares and tools.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

There were plenty of stem notes on display. Check out this aero Apidura top tube frame bag.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This is the Enve G Series dropper post lever. It can be toggled from the drops or the hoods. Neat cable job too.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

There were a few dropper posts out there, though the course was relatively smooth.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s the Gen 5 Crux from Specialized. A much more aerodynamic proposition than the Gen 4 model.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s one of Silca’s new gravel tyres. The Protocol 3 is the range’s all-rounder.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

The new Canyon Grail was being raced, and we got a close-up look at a couple of bikes. One was Carolin Schiff's, and the other was Larissa Hartog's.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Hartog was running a mix-and-match drivetrain with a wireless XTR rear mech, which should also provide improved chain retention in theory.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This CO2 inflator was neatly installed next to the seat tube bottle for a much cleaner look.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Dura-Ace cranks and power meter with a neat aftermarket 1x chainring. Note the double power meter setup, thanks to the Favero Pro MX SPD pedals.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

You can see the chain wax in the chain pins here; the chain guide also looks very sturdy.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

The Grail accommodates 57mm tyres comfortably now.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Hartog was using the Coros Dura solar computer, popular with long-distance riders due to its monster battery life.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This shot shows the Grail clearance with a 2.1” tyre fitted at the fork.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

‘In doubt, flat it out' - we won’t know the whole story behind this one. I like to think it means throw caution to the wind with your racing, and if you flat, you flat.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Schiff had Schwalbe Race Pro Thunder Burt Speed tyres in a 2.1” size

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s Schiff’s inspirational bar message; this is the aero Canyon RACE bar.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Here’s a 2.25” Thunder Burt tread.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

Schiff raced to 11th place on the day; her bike was set up a little differently.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This Grail had a different chainset setup: an SRM power meter paired to a 42-tooth Rotor chainring.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This bar has some textured tape applied to the top section and a Canyon Co2 inflator taped on.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

The Grail has dedicated holder mounts, but electrical tape is still clearly a popular solution.

(Image credit: Cyclingimages - Russell Ellis)

This was Sofía Gómez Villafañe’s bike after its day in the dirt.

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