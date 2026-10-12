Gallery: Big tyres, taped-on tools and lost bidons - All the tech from the toughest UCI Gravel World Championships yet

The dust, and mud, just settled from a weekend of furious racing across every field at the UCI Gravel World Championships, held this year in Nannup, Western Australia.
Pre-race, there was plenty of talk of the area's plentiful gravel roads providing the first 'real' Gravel World Championships course. Both the elite women's and men's races had over 80% gravel, which produced no-holds-barred racing.
We took a look at some of the bikes and tech on offer thanks to experienced cycling photographer Russ Ellis (@cyclingimages). Gravel often provides a more varied and interesting range of things to look at compared to a WorldTour road race, and this year's Worlds was no exception.
Some of the year's hottest new gravel aero race bikes were on display, including the elite men's race-winning Factor Elara and the latest Canyon Grail CFR, both bikes with very healthy 57mm tyre clearances.
There was plenty of tape on tools and tyre plugs to be observed, as well as big rubber, mix-and-match groupset arrangements and some very interesting handlebar notes.
Gravel tech is only getting more exciting; we can't wait to see what next year brings.
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Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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