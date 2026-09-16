Brendan Johnston at home in Life Time Grand Prix but continuing to push boundaries as he looks to 'bag a bigger win'

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Brendan Johnston (Giant-SRAM) at the Sea Otter Classic, the opening round of the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix series
Brendan Johnston (Giant-SRAM) at the Sea Otter Classic, the opening round of the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix series (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix Series / Dan Hughes)

In his fourth year of the Life Time Grand Prix Brendan Johnston has been climbing to new heights, with the Giant-SRAM rider currently in third overall after delivering his best performances to date at both Unbound Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

It's clear that the multi-discipline rider who first turned professional at 30 as he committed to the US-based series has found his ideal fit and, with the plan being to continue the fine-tuning along the way through this season and beyond, the hope is that there are few limits to how high Johnston can rise.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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