After finishing third at the Tour of Flanders back in April, Remco Evenepoel is reportedly considering starting his 2027 season on the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, according to Belgian media. It would mark his debut at the race in the heart of the Flemish Ardennes, which features many of the same cobbles and bergs as the Tour of Flanders.

According to Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider will tackle the opening race of the Spring Classics on February 27, 2027. That would set him up for the Tour of Flanders, five weeks later. They also report that Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he finished third this year, still figures in his plans on April 25.

However, not all Belgian media agree, as HLN reports that a start at Omloop is not set yet, as there are other options on the table.

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Last month, the double Olympic champion said that he wanted to start the season later than he did this year, when he made his debut with his new team, with wins in Mallorca in late January.

What about Paris-Roubaix? Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO Ralph Denk is open to the Belgian making his debut at Hell of the North, but the decision has to come from Evenepoel himself, as he told Eurosport last month.

We won't have to wait long for more clarity, with Evenepoel's full schedule expected to be revealed in December.

After ending his season with a win at Chrono des Nations mid-October, Evenepoel has had a busy off-season. He travelled to Northern California for wind tunnel testing at Specialized at its Morgan Hill headquarters, and then took a side trip to Southern California to scout the courses for the 2028 LA Olympic Games. After some time off in Tokyo, Japan, Evenepoel is now back to training in Mallorca.

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The 26-year-old is expected to return to the Tour de France in 2027 after finishing runner-up to Tadej Pogačar in July. The route could suit the Belgian, with 71km of individual time trials and relatively few brutal mountaintop finishes.

Evenepoel’s full schedule will be revealed at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's media day at their first training camp for 2027 on December 11.

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