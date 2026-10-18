Chrono des Nations: Maeva Squiban puts in a punishing performance to finish season with victory

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Nadia Gontova and Juliette Berthet earn podium spots well behind best time of UAE Team L'IMAD rider

Maeva Squiban of UAE Team L&#039;IMAD competes in time trial at Tour de France Femmes 2026
Maeva Squiban of UAE Team L'IMAD (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Maeva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) powered across the undulating 27.2km time trial course Sunday in Les Herbiers to win Chrono des Nations.

A member of the French mixed relay squad that won a gold medal at UEC European Championships a week ago, Squiban went into the hot seat with a time of 35:36 and was never threatened by the final with five riders to follow.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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