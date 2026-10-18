Maeva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) powered across the undulating 27.2km time trial course Sunday in Les Herbiers to win Chrono des Nations.

A member of the French mixed relay squad that won a gold medal at UEC European Championships a week ago, Squiban went into the hot seat with a time of 35:36 and was never threatened by the final with five riders to follow.

Nadia Gontova (Liv AlUla Jayco) placed second, 23 seconds back, while Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-SUEZ) took third, another 15 seconds down. French time trial champion Célia Le Mouël (Ma Petite Entreprise) was 45 seconds off the pace in fourth position.

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Squiban stormed across the opening 10.5km to overtake Berthet's intermediate split time by eight seconds, the only rider to average 46 kph. While her speed dipped to 45.89 kph on the back half, she crushed Gontova's previous best time by nearly 24 seconds.

The 24-year-old completed her season with a second win, a bookend of success having opened her calendar with a victory at Trofeo Marratxi-Felanitx.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team ADQ 00:35:36 2 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:00:24 3 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:00:38 4 Célia Le Mouel (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:00:45 5 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:52 6 Isabella Bertold Torelli 0:00:56 7 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:01:11 8 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:02:14 9 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:02:16 10 Gwen Nothum (Lux) Minimax Cycling Team 0:02:27 11 Léa Stern (Swi) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:02:39 12 Charlotte Allard Megamo Vosges 0:02:47 13 Vittoria Bussi Team Essere 0:03:11 14 Marlen Clara Rojas Lescot WCC 0:03:16 15 Ilona Rouat (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:03:16 16 Valeriya Kononenko Fanini 0:03:20 17 Kyra Marett WCC 0:03:34 18 Gergana Stoyanova Bulgaria 0:04:18 19 Emeline Courtot UVCA Troyes Féminin 0:04:29 20 Heleen Gierveld WV Breda Women 0:05:04 2