Remco Evenepoel to skip the European Championships time trial to concentrate on next Sunday's Il Lombardia

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The new European road champion will celebrate that victory before concentrating on the Italian Monument

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) during the 2026 UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite Road Race in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Ivan Benedetto - Pool/Getty
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently crowned time trial World Champion Remco Evenepoel is to skip the defence of his European title to concentrate on winning Il Lombardia, he revealed on Sunday.

Evenepoel took a well-crafted and powerful win in the road race at the UEC European Road Championships on Sunday and revealed his decision to miss Wednesday’s race in his post-race interview.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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