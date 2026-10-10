A WhatsApp group, ring-leaders, and a secretive operation – How the rider demonstration at Il Lombardia took shape

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Rider safety issues came to a boil in the start line of the Italian WorldTour race

The peloton on the start line with World, European and national champions on the front row
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, PARTENZA!"

The master of ceremonies yelled out the traditional countdown on the start line of Il Lombardia on Saturday morning, but no one moved. The peloton had instead staged a protest for rider safety after numerous incidents this year, including the death of Finlay Tarling.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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