Brandon McNulty: I don't feel burdened by the rainbow jersey, I just feel like I'm trying to honour it

News
By
Published

World champion says Isaac del Toro is ‘first rider’ for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Il Lombardia

Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates attends the 120th ILombardia team presentation in Bergamo, Italy, on October 9, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty is getting used to the feel of those rainbows around his chest. He’s already had four outings in the world champion’s jersey in the 12 days since his stunning victory in Montreal, and it’s fair to say he’s given it a good airing.

Riding Giro dell’Emilia, Coppa Agostoni, Tre Valli Varesine, and Gran Piemonte in the last few days, he has been a spritely presence, animating each race with a series of attacks.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.