It was an Il Lombardia for big statements, from a long overdue safety protest to Paul Seixas riding like a real champion – Sean Kelly's Classics column

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Cyclingnews' expert columnist, and three-time Il Lombardia winner, weighs in on the riders' calls for safety improvements and Seixas' convincing first Monument victory

Paul Seixas of Team Decathlon CMA CGM Team celebrates on the podium as race winner during the 120th Il Lombardia 2026
Paul Seixas put in a champion's ride to claim his first Monument title (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

This year's edition of Il Lombardia felt like a seminal moment. Not least because Paul Seixas scored his first Monument victory in devastating fashion, but also because the riders, amongst themselves, organised a pre-race protest with Remco Evenepoel reading out a statement on the growing issue of rider safety.

I'll come back to the Frenchman's victory in a little while, but let's talk about the five-minute protest first. It needed to be done and, honestly, it was long overdue. If the UCI doesn't start taking visible action, then I suspect the riders will carry out more protests and strikes because they know the situation, experience the issues, and have unfortunately seen the heartbreaking consequences too. Now, the riders will hope that this protest doesn't fall on deaf ears, and that action is taken.

Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly

"King Kelly", the greatest Irish cyclist to have graced the peloton, brought the Emerald Isle to the fore alongside compatriot Stephen Roche in the 1980s. Points winner at the Tour de France four times, GC in the 1988 Vuelta, and a record-breaking seven consecutive wins at Paris-Nice feature during his glittering career – alongside double victories at Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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