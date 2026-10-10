Il Lombardia: Paul Seixas puts in stunning solo ride to claim first Monument

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Frenchman trailed by Enric Mas, Giulio Ciccone

COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 120th Il Lombardia 2026 a 239km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 10, 2026 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paul Seixas' winning move (Image credit: Getty Images)
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French prodigy Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) became the youngest Il Lombardia history on Sunday, going solo 18km from the line to take a stunning win to cap an outstanding season.

The 20-year-old had his team working on the front all day, but Seixas himself stayed patient until the crucial moment, putting in one big acceleration on the Civiglio climb that no one could follow for more than a minute or two. From there, despite being chased by some of the strongest riders in the world, the Frenchman could not be reeled back in.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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