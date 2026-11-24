January could have seen superstar Tadej Pogačar returning to Australia's Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which were his very first races as a professional with UAE Team Emirates in 2019. However, according to Daniel Benson's Substack, his team nixed the plan in order to closely monitor Pogačar's recovery from his crash in the Vuelta a España.

Pogačar suffered an alarming and unexpected early end to his 2026 season, crashing on stage 8 of the Vuelta a España while in the red leader's jersey.

Initial medical examinations revealed that Pogačar suffered a concussion, fractures to his left collarbone, a stable C7 cervical fracture plus cuts and bruises though it was later revealed that he also had broken two additional vertebrae.

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The plans to try and bring Pogačar to the race certainly haven't been a secret, with his agent Alex Carera attending the event this year and Tour Down Under race director Stuart O'Grady telling the Stanley St Social podcast last month that “of course, I'm doing everything we can to get the likes of Tadej here".

However, the rider wasn't giving anything away when he spoke about his plans for 2027 at the end of October while on a virtual community ride on MyWhoosh, outlining that while there was a "big chance" he would come back for the Classics, the UAE Tour and "obviously Tour de France" he still needed some time to analyse what he really wanted to do for 2027.

Pogačar raced the two events just once, in 2019 when he was just starting out and without a win to his name. He managed to finish 13th overall in the Tour Down Under and an anonymous 44th in the Great Ocean Road Race.

The Tour Down Under, however, knows all too well what a difference marquee names can make. Lance Armstrong made an appearance in 2009 and, while it's a participation seen through an entirely different lens with the benefit of hindsight, the South Australian Government outlined in media reports at the time that numbers had doubled that year.

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Over the years, the Australian races have hosted a number of key names including, of course, Australia's Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, to Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome.

Pogačar, however, is a rider that is incomparable when it comes to the scale and breadth of his dominance with the five Tour de France wins just the tip of the iceberg, sitting alongside a diverse range of victories that includes 5 wins at Il Lombardia, two road race world titles, three Tour of Flanders victories and four Liège-Bastogne-Liège wins.

The Santos Tour Down Under from January 19-24 and Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on January 31 will have to wait another year to try to lure the Slovenian back to Australia.

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