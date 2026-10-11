Rider protest 'very fair and correct' but could have been 'done better', says Il Lombardia boss Luca Guercilena

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Organiser supportive of riders' protest, say 'our goal is to improve the safety of cycling'

Luca Guercilena speaks to media before Gran Piemonte
Luca Guercilena (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of Il Lombardia were largely supportive and accommodating of the rider protest that delayed the start of the season's final Monument by five minutes, but race boss Luca Guercilena nevertheless suggested it could have been "done better".

Guercilena is new to the role of general manager of RCS Sport's cycling division, which also includes the Giro d'Italia, following his departure as Lidl-Trek boss earlier this summer.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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