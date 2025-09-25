UCI backtracks on handlebar width rule, issues new, narrower minimum limit

Van der Poel clearly cares for comfort on the bike with his bars measuring 42cm end to end. By modern standards, this is fairly wide but it doesn’t seem to be holding the World Champion back.

The UCI has issued an update to the new rules it proposed earlier this year, backtracking on its previous stance and shrinking the minimum handlebar width limit it previously set out.

The previous proposal, issued in June but set to come into force on January 1, 2026, stated a minimum width of 400mm at the handlebar's widest point – a widening of the prior existing limit of 350mm – as well as a new minimum-distance limit when measuring between the inner-most points of the two shifter hoods. This was set at 320mm.

As a result of the pro peloton's trend towards narrower handlebars, inward tilted hoods, and the 'hooked' design of Shimano shifters, this meant that almost every rider at the subsequent Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes would be in breach of the proposed rules if they didn't change their position before 2026.

It caused uproar, particularly among the women's peloton, for whom smaller handlebars are a necessity for comfort and safe biomechanics. The International Bike Fitting Institute issued a statement denouncing the rules, claiming that they lacked "adequate consideration of human biomechanics and rider safety."

It appears the UCI has listened, because although the 400mm limit for the total bar width remains in today's update, the second measurement has been reduced by 40mm, to 280mm.

The press release issued by the UCI said, "Following further consultation with cycling’s stakeholders, including representatives of the cycling industry, findings from extensive verifications of current dimensions used for bikes at UCI Women’s WorldTour and UCI WorldTour events, and work carried out by the UCI Equipment and New Technologies Commission, the measurements were reviewed."

This will likely still affect riders who favour more aggressive, narrower setups, such as Taco Van der Hoorn, famous for his aggressive, narrow position, and Jan Willem van Schip, who was previously booted from a race for running custom 'Speeco' handlebars with a narrow fit and an unconventional reach. But it's unconfirmed whether smaller riders will still need to adopt a new, wider hand position to be allowed to race.

Lotte Kopecky's bike, seen here at the 2024 Paris Roubaix, is one that would have fallen foul of the proposed rule, prior to today's update (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The UCI has also quantified the maximum permissible flare – the distance at which the drop portion of the handlebar sits in relation to the hoods above – of 65mm. The angle could still be manipulated by using a shallower drop with more aggressive flare, but as long as the lateral distance doesn't exceed that new 65mm limit, riders will be free to race.

"The UCI Management Committee confirmed the measurement of 400mm for the overall width of the handlebars (outside to outside), a maximum flare of 65mm and an inner measurement limit between the brake hoods of 280mm," the press release confirmed.

In a move that suggests ongoing uncertainty and an openness to further change, the UCI has also requested further review of the latter measurement during the 2026 season.

It said, "whilst these [rules] shall be applicable from 1 January 2026, the UCI Management Committee has requested the UCI Equipment and New Technologies Commission to review the latter measurement, which will be subject to consultation with stakeholders and the industry during the course of 2026, with a view to potentially increasing it for future seasons."

Notably, this was just one of a series of updates confirmed in the press release. Other rule changes pertaining to helmet categorisation, track equipment price caps, and esports weigh-ins.

A particularly notable inclusion in relation to the handlebar ruling, though, is that the UCI has reiterated its desire to slow down the peloton.

It said, "The UCI issues a reminder that the objectives of setting these limits is to contain speeds by ensuring a certain air drag from the width of the handlebars."

This is despite just three years prior, in 2023, changing the rules on handlebar dimensions away from 3:1 tube profiles to an effective 8:1, enabling significantly more aerodynamic optimisation to be achieved, thus reducing air drag and in turn speeding the peloton up.