Former USPro Nationals medallist accepts 16-month sanction for Whereabouts Failure

Twenty-one-year-old North American racer Evan Boyle has accepted a 16-month sanction for committing three 'Whereabouts Failures' in the space of 12 months, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced.

Boyle is best known for his top USPro National Championships results last year, which included a silver medal in the elite men's road race. He also scored a silver in the U23 time trial in 2023.

After riding the last two years with Hagens Berman Jayco devo squad, the rider from upstate New York had signed to race with Team Winston Salem-Flow but had not started his 2026 season. He had been listed to start for the US domestic elite team at Ronde de l'Isard in May.

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According to the USADA statement on its website, Boyle was included in the USADA Registered Testing Pool, athletes who are subject to Whereabouts requirements, so they can remain located for out-of-competition testing.

"Within a 12-month period, Boyle accrued three Whereabouts Failures: the first on July 16, 2025, the second on August 16, 2025, and the third on October 2, 2025," the statement added.

"The accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period constitutes a rule violation under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policy, and the International Cycling Union Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code.

"The period of ineligibility for Whereabouts rule violations ranges from one year to two years, depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

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"In this case, USADA determined that a 16-month period of ineligibility was appropriate given the circumstances of the case."

The statement notes that Boyle's 16-month sanction began on December 8, 2025, when he was notified of his third Whereabouts Failure. He has been disqualified from all competitions as well as forfeiting medals, points and prizes from October 2, 2025, onwards.