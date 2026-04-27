Former USPro Nationals medallist accepts 16-month sanction for Whereabouts Failure

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Evan Boyle had three whereabouts failures in space of 12 months

Evan Boyle
Evan Boyle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Twenty-one-year-old North American racer Evan Boyle has accepted a 16-month sanction for committing three 'Whereabouts Failures' in the space of 12 months, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced.

Boyle is best known for his top USPro National Championships results last year, which included a silver medal in the elite men's road race. He also scored a silver in the U23 time trial in 2023.

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"The period of ineligibility for Whereabouts rule violations ranges from one year to two years, depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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