Mathieu van der Poel explains why he refuses to follow the narrow handlebar trend

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Despite trend towards narrower bars, the Dutch Classics favourite still rides with handlebars that measure 450mm

Van der Poel riding solo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel is no cycling Luddite, but the Classics rider and eight-time cyclo-cross World Champion refuses to follow the trend for narrow, aerodynamic handlebars and turned-in brake lever hoods.

"I just use the handlebars I've used all my life," the Alpecin-Premier Tech leader, whose bars stand out in the peloton due to their width and retro look, explained to Cyclingnews at Tirreno-Adriatico.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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