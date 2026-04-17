19-year-old Hungarian racer provisionally suspended following anabolic steroid positive

The ITA has announced that Hungarian racer Bálint Makrai, who rides for ProTeam MBH Bank-CSB Telecom Fort, has returned an adverse analytical finding for the anabolic steroid Metandienone.

The 19-year-old returned the positive sample in an out-of-competition test on March 30, 2026, and has been provisionally suspended as a result.

Metandienone, known by its trade name Dianabol, is an anabolic steroid which, in the words of the ITA, "increases testosterone levels, causing muscle-mass growth, endurance and strength."

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Makrai has raced with the Italo-Hungarian squad MBH Bank-CSB Telecom Fort as the team has grown from an amateur club setup to a Continental squad and, from this year, a ProTeam.

This year, he started the Tour de la Provence but didn't finish the first stage. He has also raced the .2 races, the UMAG Classic, Popolarissima, and the GP Slovenian Istria, the latter two won by MBH Bank racers Davide Persico and Nicolò Buratti.

Makrai hasn't raced since the GP Slovenian Istra on March 22. Eight days later, he returned the positive test.

"The rider has been informed of the case and has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample," the ITA stated.

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"If the B-sample analysis is requested and confirms the result of the A-sample, the case will be considered as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation. If the B-sample analysis is not requested, the case will also go ahead as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation. The rider will have the opportunity to present his explanations for the result.

"Further, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and Article 6.2.1 of the UCI Regulations for Results Management, a mandatory provisional suspension has been imposed on the rider. The rider has the right to challenge the provisional suspension and ask for its lifting."