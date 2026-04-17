19-year-old Hungarian racer provisionally suspended following anabolic steroid positive

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Bálint Makrai returned positive for Metandienone in an out-of-competition test on March 30

Bálint Makrai in action at the 2025 Memorial Marco Pantani
Bálint Makrai in action at the 2025 Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ITA has announced that Hungarian racer Bálint Makrai, who rides for ProTeam MBH Bank-CSB Telecom Fort, has returned an adverse analytical finding for the anabolic steroid Metandienone.

The 19-year-old returned the positive sample in an out-of-competition test on March 30, 2026, and has been provisionally suspended as a result.

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This year, he started the Tour de la Provence but didn't finish the first stage. He has also raced the .2 races, the UMAG Classic, Popolarissima, and the GP Slovenian Istria, the latter two won by MBH Bank racers Davide Persico and Nicolò Buratti.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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