Bike fitters hit out at the UCI's new handlebar width rules, highlighting increased risk of long-term injury in women

The rule change, described as 'insulting' by one rider, also increases 'risk of reduced control' of the bike.

Canyon&#039;s aero cockpit width can be adjusted with Van Der Poel running a 41cm width centre to centre
Van der Poel clearly cares for comfort on the bike with his bars measuring 42cm end to end. By modern standards, this is fairly wide but it doesn’t seem to be holding the World Champion back. (Image credit: Future)

Last week, as the UCI announced a raft of changes to its technical regulations, it may have inadvertently increased the risk of discomfort, reduced control, and long-term injury for women and smaller men.

That is the opinion of the International Bike Fitting Institute (IBFI) – the global body for bike fitting professionals – according to a statement made by its president, Lee Prescott, on Saturday.

