The UCI has a new weapon in the war on tyres that are a little bit too wide

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With no specific tyre width limit rule, what's going on with this new measuring device spotted in Compiègne?

Ineos team bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

At the start of the men's Paris-Roubaix in Compiègne, the UCI was spotted with yet another tool to ensure the riders' bikes stay within its equipment rules.

It's a small, 3D-printed hand-held unit that commissaires were seen slotting over riders' tyres, seemingly to check their size.

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When we caught up with Tadej Pogačar's bike ahead of the race, we spotted a 35mm tyre at the front that came up far wider, in one of a horde of tech updates as he 'threw the kitchen sink' at his setup to chase his third monument of the season.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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