UCI doubles down on handlebar width limits and maximum gearing test despite ongoing criticism

Women's rider union says handlebar regulation 'puts riders at risk' but UCI says new rules were 'developed following extensive consultation with riders, teams and organisers'

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 12: Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Lidl - Trek competes in the chase group during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 1 a 95.5km stage from Gstaad to Gstaad 1047m / #UCIWWT / on June 12, 2025 in Gstaad, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Niamh Fisher-Black (pictured) is one of the riders who has spoken out against minimum handlebar widths (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the face of ongoing criticism, the UCI has doubled down on various rulings made in the last week surrounding equipment in the pro peloton, including the introduction of a maximum handlebar width for road and cyclo-cross pros, and a trial of maximum gearing rules.

Under rules announced on June 12, from next year handlebars must be at least 400m wide at the outer edge, and 320mm between the inner edges of the break levers. An additional memo on June 17 confirmed that the UCI will trial limitations of gear ratios later this year, in a bid to reduce maximum speeds in the peloton.

