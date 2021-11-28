Turbocharge your indoor cycling workouts with these Cyber Monday deals

Where we are in the northern hemisphere, the temperatures have dropped and there's even snow falling for some of the Cyclingnews team. It's at this time of year, more than any other, that indoor cycling becomes very appealing, so you may well have already started checking out our roundup of Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals.

But there's more to setting up indoors than just buying a turbo trainer; it can become quite overwhelming when you're faced with so many different options and deals. So whether you are someone just dipping your toe in the water of indoor training or you are a Zwift veteran looking for a complete pain cave overhaul, we've rounded up our favourite Cyber Monday bike deals with everything you need to get your indoor training sessions started. From the turbo trainer, mat, desk and fan, to the best offers we can find in the Cyber Monday headphone deals and Cyber Monday smartbike deals, everything you need is listed here.

The latest US Cyber Monday indoor cycling deals

Elite Protec Sweat Net | 15% off Elite Protec Sweat Net | 15% off

Was $64.99 | Now $55.24

You don't even want to know the damage your sweat can cause to your bike as it builds up. Better safe than sorry, grab a sweat guard like this to keep the rust at bay.

Lasko High Velocity Desk Fan | 11% off Lasko High Velocity Desk Fan | 11% off

Was $78.49 | Now $69.99

You'll need a good quality fan to keep you from sweating up a storm, like this small but powerful desk fan from Lasko.

Lasko Electric Oscillating High Velocity Stand-Up Tower Fan | 11% off Lasko Electric Oscillating High Velocity Stand-Up Tower Fan | 11% off

Was $84.99 | Now $75.83

This Oscillating tower fan comes with a remote control, which is very useful for mid-ride adjustments.

Elite Training Mat | 15% off Elite Training Mat | 15% off

Was $104.99 | Now $89.24

Stop your trainer for slipping or scuffing the floor, and damp some of the noise so that your downstairs neighbours don't complain. This trainer mat from Elite does all that and comes with a decent discount right now.



Beats Studio Buds | 33% off Beats Studio Buds | 33% off

Was $149.99| Now $99.99

Beats by Dr Dre are designed for music lovers, and pack a powerful punch in a tiny package. Perfect for getting lost in the tunes while you're hammer away on your trainer.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | 25% off Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | 25% off

Was $199.99 | Now $149.99

This deal from BestBuy is near the record-low price for these 2019 AirPods. You get up to 24 hours of battery and the wireless case is charged with a Lightning connector.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | 29% off Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | 29% off

Was $349.99| Now $248.00

With over $100 off these brilliant Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which offer industry-leading noise-cancelling technology. Perfect for your pain cave.

LifeLine Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer | 39% off LifeLine Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer | 39% off

Was $879.99 | Now $529.99

While this is not quite as good a deal as you can get in the UK, it is still a solid chunk of money off a fantastic turbo trainer. The sound level is regulated to just 58 decibels, making it perfect for indoor use.

Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer | 38% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer | 38% off

Was $929.95 | Now $572.99

Get over $300 off this top-of-the-range Elite Direto trainer, which is designed to help you train at your best on very indoor session. Its Optical Torque Sensor makes sure you have accurate power readings at all times.

Tacx Neo 2 SE Turbo Trainer | 14% off Tacx Neo 2 SE Turbo Trainer | 14% off

Was $1,399.99 | Now $1,199.99

Ride at your best when the weather turns with the help of the Tacx Neo 2. Redesigned magnets improve the stillness and the new motor design improves the ride feel during climbing or acceleration.

Saris H3 Silent Smart Turbo Trainer | 20% off Saris H3 Silent Smart Turbo Trainer | 20% off

Was $999.99 | Now $799.99

Saris set out to make the quietest smart trainer on the market with the H3. Its components are still meticulously calibrated to measure power, speed and cadence when you're in your pain cave.

The latest UK Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals

Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones | 37% off Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones | 37% off

Was £59.99 | Now £38.00

These budget wireless headphones can still pack a punch. Already really good value at under £60, now that they have been reduced even more they are a must-buy if you are in the market for a pair of cans that won't break the bank.

Elite Training Mat | 17% off Elite Training Mat | 17% off

Was £74.99 | Now £61.99

Elite's training mat is designed to reduce noise and help keep your turbo trainer still so your downstairs neighbours (and your floors) stay happy.

Saris Accessory Kit | 23% off Saris Accessory Kit | 23% off

Was £84.99 | Now £65.00

There's very low stock left here so don't hang around. Grab a mat, a water bottle and a Saris climbing block for your front wheel, and save £20.

Pro Breeze Oscillating 40-inch Tower Fan | 30% off Pro Breeze Oscillating 40-inch Tower Fan | 30% off

Was £99.99 | Now £69.99

When you're cycling on the spot indoors, there's no airflow to keep you cool and you'll notice it very quickly. Invest in a decent quality fan like this one, complete with a remote control and you'll feel much happier on the trainer.

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | £60 off RRP AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | £60 off RRP

Was £199.00 | Now £139.00

This John Lewis deal means you get the 2nd generation Apple AirPods for just £139, including the wireless charging case. Also comes with the company's two year guarantee.

New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | 23% off New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | 23% off

Was £239.00 | Now £185.00

Save £54 on the list price with this AirPods Pro charging case deal from Amazon. They are extremely comfortable, and have exceptional sound quality, so good for all kinds of riding, including indoor training.

LifeLine Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer | 45% off LifeLine Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer | 45% off

Was £699.99 | Now £379.99

Save over £300 on this LifeLine Xplova smart trainer, which has technology from computer giant Acer. It has maximum power output of 2,500 Watts, and can simulate inclines of up to 18%.

Elite Tuo Trainer and LifeLine Pain Cave Bundle | 29% off Elite Tuo Trainer and LifeLine Pain Cave Bundle | 29% off

Was £605.99 | Now £429.00

Everything you need to start turbo training for under £430? Don't mind if we do. It's not a smart trainer though, so if you want to use something like Zwift you'll need to grab a cadence sensor and power meter.

Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer | 35% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer | 35% off

Was £769.99 | Now £499.99

Elite's latest direct-drive smart trainer comes with an Optical Torque Sensor for perfect power meter readings. It is also easy to set up with a smartphone or tablet.

Saris H3 Silent Smart Turbo Trainer | 26% off Saris H3 Silent Smart Turbo Trainer | 26% off

Was £750.00 | Now £550.00

This smart trainer is all about silence. At 20mph it only creates 59 decibels of noise. It is also fully interactive, being able to connect to Zwift, TrainerRoad or Rouvy, and many more platforms.

Tacx Flux S and LifeLine Pain Cave Bundle | 21% off Tacx Flux S and LifeLine Pain Cave Bundle | 21% off

Was £709.99 | Now £554.99

A great mid-level trainer that we praised in our Tacx Flux S smart trainer review, now with a bundle of essentials to get you started. It's a great deal that shouldn't be missed.

Tacx Neo 2 SE and LifeLine Pain Cave Bundle | 33% off Tacx Neo 2 SE and LifeLine Pain Cave Bundle | 33% off

Was £1,360.99 | Now £899.99

The latest edition of the Tacx Neo is designed to be quieter than its predecessor, and more life-like with features such as Road-Feel, Dynamic Inertia and Descent Simulation. Grab it in this bargain bundle with everything else you need.

Wahoo Kickr V5 with Lifeline accessories Wahoo Kickr V5 with Lifeline accessories

Was: £1,160.99 | Now £1,049.00

If you want to get everything you need in one go, Wiggle has bundled the Wahoo Kickr together with a desk, sweat guard, bottle and mat from its in-house brand Lifeline. Things brings the total value down by 9%, or effectively offering all those extra accessories for just £50.00. If you only need the trainer, then don't get sucked in to spending the £50 extra for no reason, but if you do think you'll make use of the accessories, then you'll struggle to get them all together for such a low cost.

There are lots of accessories you can buy to kit out your pain cave, and if you're fortunate enough to be in the UK then right now you can take advantage of a lot of Pain Cave bundle deals at Wiggle. But even if you're not able to get those bundles, the sheer amount of discounts currently available makes it easy to get what you need anyway.

Black Friday might have been and gone, but if you know where to look then you can still take advantage of some great offers. While we are all hoping to avoid another lockdown, it could be worth getting a turbo trainer and kitting out your pain cave now just in case we all have to stay at home one more time. Cycling really does not have to stop when you can't make it out on the road anymore.

