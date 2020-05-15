Turbo trainers are finally back in stock in the UK

Ever since lockdown measures were imposed, the availability of turbo trainers and surrounding indoor cycling tech has been on a lockdown of its own. However today, almost 2 months after lockdown began, retailers have finally managed to restock. Below, we overview our roundup of the best turbo trainers available to buy right now. Move fast though, we don't expect them to last long.

Turbo trainers in stock today

Elite Crono Fluid ElastoGel | £199.99 at Wiggle

Wiggle has this budget wheel-on turbo trainer available, although they're selling at a rate of around 10 per hour, so don't expect the stock to last too long. You'll need a power meter or speed sensor if you want to use it with indoor cycling apps though. View Deal

Feedback Sports Omnium trainer/rollers | £275.00 at ProBikeKit

A compact trainer that gives progressive levels of resistance and works with Zwift, The Sufferfest and TrainerRoad. Front-wheel mounting design and adjustable wheelbase mean the trainer is compatible with a wide range of bikes from road bike to mountain bikes with boost spacing.View Deal

Elite Turbo Muin II Fluid | £449.99 at Wiggle

Wiggle has secured some stock of the Elite Turbo Muin II, it's a low-cost direct-drive smart turbo trainer that's likely to fly off the proverbial shelf, so be fast if you want to get onto Zwift. View Deal

4iiii Fliiiight | £479.99 at Wiggle

By using magnets to create resistance there is no wheel contact when in use, no faff with trainer tyres and silent operation is perfect for those that want minimal fuss starting an indoor training ride or dealing with the moaning neighbours downstairs,View Deal

Wahoo Kickr | £1,099.99 at Rutland Cycling

Reviewed at 4.5 / 5 stars by Cyclingnews, the Kickr is right up there with the best turbo trainers. It's quiet, widely compatible, feature-rich and folds away for convenient storage. View Deal

Tacx Neo 2T | £1,199.00 at Tredz

The Neo 2T doesn't require a power supply, instead, it uses the power of your legs to function. It can handle power of up to 2200 watts and can simulate gradients of up to 25%. View Deal

How it happened

With outdoor racing cancelled, most of Europe forbidden to ride outside, and the UK restricted to a single form of exercise per day with recommended time limits, cyclists turned to the ever-growing indoor cycling scene. Demand soared, stock quickly dwindled, and with factories and warehouses closed, turbo trainer stock sold out across Europe.

Riders desperate to get their competitive fix turned to using Zwift with a power meter only, resulting in a surge in the demand for the best power meters. Others looked to eBay in a bid to save money.