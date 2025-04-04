Zwift moves outdoors - Latest updates increase fitness tracking and bring outdoor and indoor riding together

published

Zwift unveils a series of new updates at its inaugural Zwift Community Live event

Three Zwift Ride trainers at the Zwift Community live event
(Image credit: Zwift)

This year marks Zwift’s 10th anniversary. The indoor training platform that changed the game for cyclists worldwide has been around for a decade now and to celebrate, it is holding its inaugural Zwift Community Live event in Majorca. 

While the platform is famous for bringing cyclists from all over the world together virtually, Zwift Community Live marks the first time Zwifters have come together in real life to celebrate the platform and connect out on the road. 

Image 1 of 3
A screengrab from the Zwift companion app
A weekly goal can now be set in the updated Zwift Companion app(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 2
An in game screengrap of the new Zwift HUD
The new HUD update will now display various power splits (Image credit: Zwift )
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

