The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps and presentations 2011-2012

The Androni team enjoy their first training camp ahead of the 2012 season (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

'Tis the season - training camps, team launches, refits and medical testing sessions are well under way for the 2012 cycling season, but with so many teams all over the world it can be hard to keep up with it all.

Cyclingnews has put together an updating archive of all the latest information which we'll be altering and adding to throughout January. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.

AG2R-La Mondiale

Gallery

January 5, 2012: AG2R-La Mondiale looking for more in 2012

Androni

Gallery

December 23, 2011: Androni's European flank camp out

BMC

Colnago-CSF Bardiani

Gallery

December 22, 2011: Colnago-CSF Bardiani unveils 2012 look

Colombia Coldeportes

News

December 6, 2011: Colombia-Coldeportes with 16 Colombians

December 16, 2011: Esteban Chaves: I dream of winning the Tour de France

Gallery

December 14, 2011: Coldeportes team undergo preliminary testing in Bogotá

Garmin-Cervelo

News

December 18, 2011: Chipotle to focus on European racing in 2012

January 11, 2012: Garmin-Cervelo becomes Garmin-Barracuda (jersey image)





November 18, 2011: Dekker, Rasmussen confirmed at Garmin gala

December 23, 2011: Video: Journey to a Dream

GreenEdge

News

December 6, 2011: Bannan relieved GreenEdge has WorldTour green light.



Gallery





Liquigas-Cannondale

News

December 14, 2011: Liquigas gathers in Sardinia for training

Gallery

December 3, 2011: Liquigas-Cannondale camp

January 12, 2012: Liquigas-Cannondale's Sardinia camp

January 14, 2012: Liquigas-Cannondale team presentation in Milan



Movistar

Gallery

January 5, 2012: Team Movistar for 2012 presented

NetApp

Gallery

January 16, 2012: NetApp hits the roads of Mallorca

Omega Pharma-Quickstep

News

Video: Boonen sure he can win a Classic

Chavanel takes aim at Paris-Nice

Olympic time trial a priority for Tony Martin

Gallery

January 9, 2012: Omega Pharma-Quickstep trains in Benacassim

January 2, 2012: Omega Pharma-Quickstep show off 2012 team kit

December 25, 2011: Omega Pharma-Quickstep survival camp

Project 1t4i

Tech

December 19, 2011: First look: Project 1t4i Felt bikes for 2012

January 14, 2012: In the wind tunnel with Jim Felt and Project 1t4i

Rabobank

Gallery

December 5, 2011: Rabobank's 2012 team presentation

RadioShack-Nissan

News

December 5, 2011: RadioShack-Nissan finalises 2012 roster

December 20, 2011: Horner begins 2012 preparations early

January 10, 2012: RadioShack-Nissan's Trek machines for 2012

Gallery

December 16, 2011: Cancellara: This season shows that I'm human

January 8, 2012: RadioShack-Nissan undergoes threshold testing

January 12, 2012: RadioShack Nissan hits the hills in Mallorca

SaxoBank

Gallery



January 3, 2012: Saxo Bank shows off 2012 jersey

December 12, 2011: Contador and Riis go skydiving

December 8, 2011: Contador and Saxo Bank train in Israel

Specialized-lululemon

Gallery

December 17, 2011: Specialized-lululemon train in the US

December 15, 2011: Highroad tradition lives on in Specialized-lululemon

Team Sky



Gallery



January 4, 2012: Team Sky show of new kit

January 13, 2012: Cavendish and Sky practice lead-outs

January 17, 2012: Team Sky trains in Mallorca

Team Type 1 - Sanofi



Gallery





Gallery

January 16, 2012: UnitedHealthcare train on track for success in 2012

Vacansoleil

Gallery



January 3, 2012: Stronger Vacansoleil team ready for WorldTour in 2012

January 18, 2012: Vacansoleil-DCM trains in Benidorm