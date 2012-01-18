The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps and presentations 2011-2012
All the riders, bikes and kit as the peloton builds towards 2012
'Tis the season - training camps, team launches, refits and medical testing sessions are well under way for the 2012 cycling season, but with so many teams all over the world it can be hard to keep up with it all.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews has put together an updating archive of all the latest information which we'll be altering and adding to throughout January. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.
AG2R-La Mondiale
Gallery
January 5, 2012: AG2R-La Mondiale looking for more in 2012
Androni
Gallery
December 23, 2011: Androni's European flank camp out
BMC
Colnago-CSF Bardiani
Gallery
December 22, 2011: Colnago-CSF Bardiani unveils 2012 look
Colombia Coldeportes
News
December 6, 2011: Colombia-Coldeportes with 16 Colombians
December 16, 2011: Esteban Chaves: I dream of winning the Tour de France
Gallery
December 14, 2011: Coldeportes team undergo preliminary testing in Bogotá
Garmin-Cervelo
News
December 18, 2011: Chipotle to focus on European racing in 2012
January 11, 2012: Garmin-Cervelo becomes Garmin-Barracuda (jersey image)
November 18, 2011: Dekker, Rasmussen confirmed at Garmin gala
December 23, 2011: Video: Journey to a Dream
GreenEdge
News
December 6, 2011: Bannan relieved GreenEdge has WorldTour green light.
Gallery
Liquigas-Cannondale
News
December 14, 2011: Liquigas gathers in Sardinia for training
Gallery
December 3, 2011: Liquigas-Cannondale camp
January 12, 2012: Liquigas-Cannondale's Sardinia camp
January 14, 2012: Liquigas-Cannondale team presentation in Milan
Movistar
Gallery
January 5, 2012: Team Movistar for 2012 presented
NetApp
Gallery
January 16, 2012: NetApp hits the roads of Mallorca
Omega Pharma-Quickstep
News
Video: Boonen sure he can win a Classic
Chavanel takes aim at Paris-Nice
Olympic time trial a priority for Tony Martin
Gallery
January 9, 2012: Omega Pharma-Quickstep trains in Benacassim
January 2, 2012: Omega Pharma-Quickstep show off 2012 team kit
December 25, 2011: Omega Pharma-Quickstep survival camp
Project 1t4i
Tech
December 19, 2011: First look: Project 1t4i Felt bikes for 2012
January 14, 2012: In the wind tunnel with Jim Felt and Project 1t4i
Rabobank
Gallery
December 5, 2011: Rabobank's 2012 team presentation
RadioShack-Nissan
News
December 5, 2011: RadioShack-Nissan finalises 2012 roster
December 20, 2011: Horner begins 2012 preparations early
January 10, 2012: RadioShack-Nissan's Trek machines for 2012
Gallery
December 16, 2011: Cancellara: This season shows that I'm human
January 8, 2012: RadioShack-Nissan undergoes threshold testing
January 12, 2012: RadioShack Nissan hits the hills in Mallorca
SaxoBank
Gallery
January 3, 2012: Saxo Bank shows off 2012 jersey
December 12, 2011: Contador and Riis go skydiving
December 8, 2011: Contador and Saxo Bank train in Israel
Specialized-lululemon
Gallery
December 17, 2011: Specialized-lululemon train in the US
December 15, 2011: Highroad tradition lives on in Specialized-lululemon
Team Sky
Gallery
January 4, 2012: Team Sky show of new kit
January 13, 2012: Cavendish and Sky practice lead-outs
January 17, 2012: Team Sky trains in Mallorca
Team Type 1 - Sanofi
Gallery
Gallery
January 16, 2012: UnitedHealthcare train on track for success in 2012
Vacansoleil
Gallery
January 3, 2012: Stronger Vacansoleil team ready for WorldTour in 2012
January 18, 2012: Vacansoleil-DCM trains in Benidorm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy