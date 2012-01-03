Trending

Gallery: Saxo Bank show off 2012 team kit

Contador and teammates turn their hand to modelling

Image 1 of 29

Jonathan Cantwell

Jonathan Cantwell
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Jonas Aaen

Jonas Aaen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Daniel Navarro Garcia

Daniel Navarro Garcia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Benjamin Noval

Benjamin Noval
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Nick Nuyens

Nick Nuyens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Sérgio Paulinho

Sérgio Paulinho
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Sérgio Paulinho

Sérgio Paulinho
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Bruno Pires

Bruno Pires
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

Luke Roberts

Luke Roberts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Luke Roberts

Luke Roberts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

David Tanner

David Tanner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Saxo Bank's 2012 team kit

Saxo Bank's 2012 team kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Saxo Bank's 2012 team kit

Saxo Bank's 2012 team kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Matteo Tosatto

Matteo Tosatto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Takashi Miyazawa

Takashi Miyazawa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Jaroslaw Marycz

Jaroslaw Marycz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Manuele Boaro

Manuele Boaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Jonathan Cantwell

Jonathan Cantwell
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Mads Christensen

Mads Christensen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Volodymir Gustov

Volodymir Gustov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Lucas Sebastian Haedo

Lucas Sebastian Haedo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Juan José Haedo

Juan José Haedo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Kasper Klostergaard

Kasper Klostergaard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Karsten Kroon

Karsten Kroon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Anders Lund

Anders Lund
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Anders Lund

Anders Lund
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Troels Vinther

Troels Vinther
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Saxo Bank is the latest squad to unveil their 2012 team colours, with cycling photographer Tim de Waele on hand at their December training camp to shoot the re-vamped jersey.

The 2012 team recently enjoyed a stint of training and PR work in Israel but will head to the Canaries later this month for a more intense and important training camp.