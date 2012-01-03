Gallery: Saxo Bank show off 2012 team kit

Image 1 of 29 Image 2 of 29 Image 3 of 29 Image 4 of 29 Image 5 of 29 Image 6 of 29 Image 7 of 29 Image 8 of 29 Image 9 of 29 Image 10 of 29 Image 11 of 29 Image 12 of 29 Image 13 of 29 Image 14 of 29 Image 15 of 29 Image 16 of 29 Image 17 of 29 Image 18 of 29 Image 19 of 29 Image 20 of 29 Image 21 of 29 Image 22 of 29 Image 23 of 29 Image 24 of 29 Image 25 of 29 Image 26 of 29 Image 27 of 29 Image 28 of 29 Image 29 of 29
Team Saxo Bank is the latest squad to unveil their 2012 team colours, with cycling photographer Tim de Waele on hand at their December training camp to shoot the re-vamped jersey.
The 2012 team recently enjoyed a stint of training and PR work in Israel but will head to the Canaries later this month for a more intense and important training camp.